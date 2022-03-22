Five teenage boys arrested after burglary, pursuit in Mendota Heights, police say

Mendota Heights police say charges are pending against five teenage boys accused of burglarizing a home and leading officers on a pursuit in a stolen car and then a foot chase before being arrested Monday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress call in the 1800 block of South Lane after a witness reported that a Tesla Model X and a purse were stolen from a home. The suspects ditched the Tesla nearby and hopped into a Hyundai that had been stolen in St. Paul and that they drove to the area, police said.

Officers located the Hyundai and attempted to stop it, but a pursuit began and reached speeds of 80 mph. It ended at a Holiday gas station in Lilydale at Minnesota Highway 13 and Interstate 35E after the car caught fire, police said.

But the teens, who are between 14 and 17 years old, then fled on foot. Officers from several neighboring police departments and a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter helped track down the suspects. Formal charges of burglary, motor vehicle theft, possession of stolen property and fleeing police are pending, police said.

The car and purse stolen in Mendota Heights were recovered and returned to its owners. The car stolen in St. Paul is a total loss.

MN Crime reported the incident on its social media pages shortly after the burglary call was made and captured and shared a Minnesota Department of Transportation video that shows the end of the car pursuit and start of the foot chase.

