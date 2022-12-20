Five teenagers shot in Lake City

Investigators in Lake City are trying to figure out who shot five teenagers Monday.

Police were called to the intersection of NW Dixie Avenue and NE Wright Lane and found three teens, under the age of 18, with gunshot wounds.

The victims weren’t able to tell police who fired the shots.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Police investigating death of baby girl in Jacksonville

A short distance away, at the intersection of NW Wilson Street and NW Alabama Terrace, officers found two more teens with gunshot wounds in a car.

The victims were taken to the hospital. Police say they’ll be okay.

Investigators with the Lake City Police Department and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office searched the areas for clues.

They’re asking anyone with information to call the Lake City Police Department at 386-752-4343.

Ask for Investigator Burnsed.

Read: Wells Fargo to pay $3.7 billion for consumer banking violations

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.