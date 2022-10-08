Five teens arrested for killing innocent woman in drive-by shooting at wrong house

Five teens have been arrested in connection with the death of a Texas woman whose home was mistakenly targeted in a drive-by shooting, authorities said.

Three teens were taken into custody on Friday while two others, ages 14 and 15, were arrested earlier this week on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said it appears the suspects “hit the wrong house” during a drive-by shooting Tuesday in a west Bexar County neighborhood.

Novita Brazil was inside the house and working on her computer when the gunfire erupted around 12:30 a.m. She was “completely innocent,” Salazar told WOIA.

A GoFundMe for Brazil describes her as “the sweetest person you would ever meet. She was kind, selfless, funny, loving, adventurous, and had a heart of gold.”

Another woman, who’d been staying at the home as an Airbnb guest, was also wounded in the gunfire. She was shot in the leg.

More than 100 shell casings were discovered at the crime scene, Salazar said.

In the wake of the shooting, the pair of teens charged with murder led authorities on a high-speed car chase that also included a helicopter. They were also charged with evading arrest.

Salazar said the vehicle used was stolen and that the firearms were likely already inside when it was taken.

“It’s just so easy for criminals to get a hold of guns nowadays,” he told My San Antonio. “There are so many guns left unattended in vehicles...It’s just heartbreaking that now a young lady lost her life through no fault of her own.”