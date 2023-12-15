Five teens arrested in student’s beating near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Coral Springs police on Friday arrested five teens accused of beating another teen in a park near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Tuesday.

The melee at North Community Park on Coral Springs Drive was filmed by another teen on a cellphone. The video showed one of the teens picking up another boy and slamming him head-first onto the pavement. On the video, which spread on social media, the 18-year-old was seen lying face down and motionless before other teens came to his aid.

Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department paramedics took the injured teen to Broward Health North in serious condition.

The five teens arrested Friday face a charge each of felony battery.

‘Disturbing’ brawl between students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School injures 1

Since they range in age from 15 to 17 years old, the Miami Herald is not publishing their names. Four of the boys attend Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the same school that the victim attends, and one, a 15-year-old, attends Coral Glades Academy, according to documents released by police.

“Our detectives have worked tirelessly around the clock, along with our law enforcement partners to include the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Broward County State Attorney’s Office, to swiftly identify and apprehend the individuals involved,” Coral Springs police said in a statement.

According to the probable-cause affidavit detailing the attack, the 18-year-old was walking in the park when one of the other teens walked up to him and punched him in the face. Other teens joined in beating him before one of them picked him up and threw him to the ground, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.