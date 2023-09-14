Five teens arrested after wild brawl at Midlands high school, SC sheriff says

Five students have been suspended and arrested following a brawl at a Midlands high school, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

The fight, which was recorded on cellphone cameras and shared on social media, happened Wednesday at Lugoff-Elgin High School, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The Kershaw County District school is on U.S. 1, about 3.5 miles from Exit 92 on Interstate 20.

No students, staff, or school resource officers were seriously injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

All five of the students, between the ages of 15 and 18, involved in the fight have been suspended and will face expulsion, according to the release.

While not publicly named, the students were identified by deputies who watched the videos of the brawl on social media, the sheriff’s office said.

The fight lasted about 30 seconds, according to the sheriff’s office.

Information about why the students were fighting was not available.

All of the students were charged with assault and battery by mob, and the student who hit a staff member that was trying to break up the fight will also face an additional assault charge, according to the release.

There was no word if the students are being held at a detention facility, or if they have been released to the custody of a parent or guardian.

“As I said yesterday, this type of activity will not be tolerated in any school,” Sheriff Lee Boan said in the release. “This incident was more than just a school fight and will be dealt with in the criminal justice system. This fight involved multiple students and disrupted school and our entire community.”

Boan thanked Kershaw County School District Superintendent Harrison Goodwin, Lugoff-Elgin High School Principal Corey Wright, and staff for their assistance in the investigation and ongoing partnership.

In a letter sent to parents, Wright said, “We take the safety of our students and staff very seriously and will not tolerate violence on our campus,” WACH reported.