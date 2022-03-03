Five teens charged in Ankeny incident involving gunfire exchange with police

Five teenagers were charged after a weekend fight investigation led to a gunfire exchange with police officers in Ankeny.

Ankeny residents were told to shelter in place for several hours overnight Saturday after two people fired shots at officers while fleeing from a traffic stop, police said Sunday. Officers had stopped a car in connection with an investigation into a report of a large fight and shots fired at the Prairie Pointe Apartments, 1343 S.W. Prairie Trail Pkwy.

According to police, pulled the car over at Southwest Oralabor Road and Northwest 26th Street. Two people exited the vehicle after it came to a stop and they began shooting at officers, police said. Officers returned fire, police said, and the two people ran into a wooded area.

The Ankeny Police Department announced Wednesday that five teens were charged on Tuesday in relation to the incident. One Des Moines 17-year-old was charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of first-degree burglary, both felonies.

Two Des Moines 17-year-olds and one Minnesota 17-year-old were charged with first-degree burglary. A fifth juvenile, under the age of 16, was also charged in the incident. They were all transported to the Polk County Juvenile Detention Center.

A Polk County criminal complaint accuses the 17-year-old charged with attempted murder of arriving at the Prairie Pointe complex to fight the occupants of an apartment. A fight began and allegedly moved to the parking lot, where the teen is accused of firing three rounds at another individual with a handgun.

The other teens are accused of being involved in the fight and entering the apartment. They are being charged as adults.

Police said the investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected.

Chris Higgins covers the eastern suburbs for the Register. Reach him at chiggins@registermedia.com or 515-423-5146 and follow him on Twitter @chris_higgins_.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Ankeny police charge five teens after gunfire exchange with officers