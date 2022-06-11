Five teens charged after shooting into car and fleeing police in Rock Hill, police say

Rock Hill police have charged five teens after they allegedly shot into a car and seriously hurt an 18-year-old, police say.

Officers arrived at the Oak Hollow Apartments on South York Avenue at 8:08 p.m, where an 18-year-old woman had been shot in the left thigh while driving in the area. The passenger got in the driver’s seat to Piedmont Medical Center.

The suspects were reported to have entered a Buick SUV. Officers found the SUV and attempted to stop the car on Wilson Street, but the SUV failed to stop, leading to a car chase.

During the chase, officers said a gun was thrown from the SUV and later collected.

The chase continued until the teens got out of the car at the intersection of Marshall Street and Eighth Street.

Officers were able to identify the suspects as three 15-year-olds and two 17-year-olds.

The 17-year-olds were identified as Tyrecus Donta Brice Jr. and Travion Jatarri Miller.

Police found four additional handguns in the SUV in addition to the handgun that had been thrown out during the chase.

All of the teens were charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, assault and battery 1st degree, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a handgun by a person under 18, and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Both Brice and Miller were charged as adults.

Miller was also charged with failure to stop for blue lights after being identified as the driver.

