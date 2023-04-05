Five teens, one man arrested on suspicion of armed robbery in North Lake Tahoe, sheriff says

Five juveniles and an 18-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of committing an armed robbery in North Lake Tahoe last month, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

On March 20, detectives and deputies responded to reports of a robbery in Kings Beach. When they arrived, they learned a juvenile victim was robbed at gunpoint by a group of young men who then fled in a car.

Detectives found and arrested one of the juvenile suspects later that evening, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies served two search warrants in Truckee where they made three more arrests, all juveniles. And a few days later, detectives arrested a a fifth juvenile and the 18-year-old on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy.

While serving the search warrants, deputies confiscated “the semi-automatic pistol used in the robbery along with a .22 caliber AR-15-type rifle . . . ammunition, and brass knuckles.”