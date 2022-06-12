Five teens shot in Louisville shortly after anti-gun rally

Hours after the anti-gun March For Our Lives rally crossed through Louisville, Kentucky, five teenagers were wounded in a shooting at a waterfront park Saturday night, according to police.

The teenagers, who have not been publicly identified, were shot around 9 p.m. at the base of the Big Four Bridge, which crosses the Ohio River into southern Indiana, Louisville Metro Police Department Maj. Brian Kuriger said during a press conference.

Three teens were found at the scene and were rushed to University Hospital. At least one was in critical condition suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Two other victims drove themselves to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims were both male and female, Kuriger said.

No arrests have been made as of Sunday morning, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department told the Daily News.

“It’s tough, you know, it’s tough,” Kuriger said Saturday.

“The last thing you want to do is show up on a run and you’ve got somebody who’s been shot, at any age. But it’s even tougher when you have juveniles or adolescents or anybody that’s in their teenage years to have their whole life ahead of them that are going through this traumatic event where they’re a victim.”

The shooting was in a “family area,” Kuriger said, but he also pointed out that teenagers are known to hang out there unsupervised and pleaded with parents to keep an eye on their kids.

“Know where your kids are, know what they’re doing and be done here with them so that we can stop this violence that’s occurring,” he said.

Earlier Saturday, hundreds of people crowded the steps of Metro Hall for an anti-gun protest, one of an estimated 450 rallies held around the country for March For Our Lives, founded by the survivors of the Parkland shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

———