Five teens wounded in shooting at large high school graduation party in Socorro

An investigation continued Sunday after several teenagers were wounded in a shooting at a high school graduation party early Saturday in Socorro.

Five teens were hospitalized, including two in critical condition, when gunfire erupted at about 1 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 10800 block of Thunder Road, Socorro Police Chief David Burton said.

About 100 teens and young adults were celebrating at a high school graduation party when someone began firing into the crowd, Burton said.

The gathering was at a large residential lot on Thunder Road, near Horizon Boulevard and Interstate 10.

The victims, ranging in age from 16 to 18, were transported to two different hospitals. Some had multiple gunshot wounds, Burton said.

There were different calibers of bullet casings found at the scene indicating there may have been more than one shooter, Burton.

"The initial investigation indicates this was a targeted attack," Burton said.

He would not say if the violence was believed to be gang related because of the ongoing case.

The mass shooting investigation is being handled by Socorro police detectives with assistance from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Investigators have interviewed more than 50 witnesses.

Authorities did not disclose which high school the graduation celebration involved.

