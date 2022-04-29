Five Texas restaurants are among the ‘most outstanding’ in the world, rankings show

Five Texas restaurants — including four in Dallas — are among the “most outstanding” restaurants in the world, a new report finds.

They were highlighted in the 2022 Forbes Travel Guide, which was published April 26. Inspectors went undercover to find “the best of the best.” There were 253 restaurants listed in the guide.

“We verify luxury,” the travel guide said in its report. “Our highly trained inspectors visit every property we rate, evaluating based on up to 900 objective criteria. ... While we inspect both service and facility, our Star Rating system emphasizes service because your experience at a hotel, restaurant or spa goes beyond looks — how it makes you feel is what you will remember most.”

The top restaurant in Texas, according to the rankings, is Carte Blanche in Dallas. Inspectors gave the “sought-after” restaurant a 5-star rating, citing its pastries, ever-changing menu and rustic decor.

“We opened just 10 months ago with a small team, and it was with their dedication and pursuit of excellence that this was all possible,” Carte Blanche said on Facebook. “We’re proud to be here!”

Dallas’ The Mansion Restaurant earned a 4-star distinction. Inspectors noted the restaurant’s “picturesque surroundings” and romantic ambiance as reasons it stood out as a best place to eat.

“Housed in what was once the home of a cotton magnate, The Mansion Restaurant has been a Dallas icon for more than 30 years,” Forbes said. “But it’s not known just for its rich history, the luxury restaurant is also admired for fabulous French-influenced cuisine.”

Also ranked as a 4-star restaurant, Fearing’s Restaurant in Dallas was lauded for its wide variety of Southwestern cuisine from celebrity chef Dean Fearing. Forbes classifies Fearing’s menu as “upscale Texas comfort food.”

“With plenty of fresh ingredients, a lot of which come from the Lone Star State itself, every menu at Fearing’s overflows with goodness,” Forbes said.

Over in Austin, “hidden dining gem” Garrison earned a 4-star distinction on the travel guide. Housed in the food hall Revue, Garrison was credited for its “array of flavorful global dishes” with a focus on “grilling and smoking proteins.”

“Although the menu changes seasonally, its international inspiration and playful takes on American classics shine regardless of the season,” Forbes wrote in March.

The final Texas restaurant on the luxury list was The French Room in Dallas. Forbes called it “fundamental French cuisine with a modern twist” and was considered “recommended.”

“With wedding-cake-hued walls, vaulted ceilings with gold inlays and twin Murano glass chandeliers, the space is the portrait of opulence,” Forbes said. “All of this sets the stage for contemporary cuisine rooted in French culinary tradition.”