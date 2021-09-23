Five Things You Can Carve for Halloween Other Than a Pumpkin
A funny face Jack-O-Lantern pineapple or a sour face watermelon could be this year's twist on pumpkin-carving.
The Frankenstein one!!
Authorities are still searching for Laundrie, who has been missing since last Tuesday and is a person of interest in Petito's death.
It's time for spooky season treats!
“Somebody better give me my food,” the armed customer said as an employee completed the order, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes told former COO Ramesh Balwani in leaked texts that she was the "best business person of the year," CNBC reports.
An Insider reporter found Spirit Halloween to be a unique shopping experience that was much better than Party City - even if the latter was cheaper.
Of course, it includes Kit Kats and Reese’s!
The Idaho doctor told BuzzFeed News that she feels "kind of hopeless" as COVID-19 cases surge among the unvaccinated.
Aerial footage of the town was captured earlier this month.
Every missing person's family deserves answers.View Entire Post ›
"FIGHT for an answer."View Entire Post ›
The joy begins October 22.
While the Delta variant’s dominance in the United States is nearly universal, news of another spreading strain of Covid-19 has recently surfaced. Known as R.1, the new variant was first found stateside in Kentucky which, according to Governor Andy Beshear, is among the three states with the highest infection rates. R.1 was first identified via […]
Police have yet to determine how she arrived in the "inaccessible terrain" where she was found
GettyA Michigan health official has issued a desperate plea for help from local authorities after he says a woman tried to run him off the road—twice—following the announcement of a mask mandate for schools.“There is a sickness in America far more insidious than COVID,” Kent County Health Department Director Adam London wrote in an email to county commissioners last month, begging them to unite in a show of force against “brute mob hatred.” The email, obtained and published by Michigan Advance,
There is a $10,000 reward for the man’s capture as officials say he could be in one of six states.
Brian Laundrie is considered a person of interest and has not been charged with any crime in the disappearance of Gabby Petito.
A Phoenix, Arizona woman has died less than two weeks after giving birth to her daughter. Denise Cotton tested positive […] The post Ariz. mom dies from COVID 12 days after welcoming daughter appeared first on TheGrio.
Rumors were rife on QAnon Telegram channels, with commenters suspecting Petito of being part of a cover-up for the Biden administration.
One of the founders of the Taliban and the chief enforcer of its harsh interpretation of Islamic law when they last ruled Afghanistan said the hard-line movement will once again carry out executions and amputations of hands, though perhaps not in public. In an interview with The Associated Press, Mullah Nooruddin Turabi dismissed outrage over the Taliban’s executions in the past, which sometimes took place in front of crowds at a stadium, and he warned the world against interfering with Afghanistan’s new rulers. “Everyone criticized us for the punishments in the stadium, but we have never said anything about their laws and their punishments,” Turabi told The Associated Press, speaking in Kabul.