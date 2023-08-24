Five things to do with the family: Aug. 24-27

Aug. 24—Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:

1. Squeeze one last bit of fun out of summer at the Northumberland County Fair, Tall Cedars Grove, 522 Seven Points Road, Sunbury, every day through Saturday. The fair starts at 3 p.m. today and Friday and at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. Check out fun activities such as Mutton Bustin' today, a pet costume contest and parade on Friday and fireworks to close the event on Saturday night. For a complete schedule and more details, go to www.nocofair.com or look up "Northumberland County Fair" on Facebook.

2. Get your groove on at a Dinosaur Disco Party at the BBQ and Brew Music Festival at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, 980 W. Main St., on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. Guests from Pennsylvania Dinosaurs will be there to boogie with the kids at this event organized by the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. There will also be crafts, games and activities to teach attendees about these prehistoric creatures. Admission is $5 per person older than 12 months and includes festival admission. For more details and tickets, go to the-childrens-museum.org

3. Head to the 2023 Griot Opening Celebration at noon on Saturday at Bucknell University's Science Quad. Soul in Motion African Dance and Drum Ensemble will be performing and the community is welcome to attend, register for giveaways and celebrate with the campus with music and dance. Get more information by going to Bucknell.edu/griotinstitute.

4. Help Heath's Gym celebrate 25 years on Saturday from 3 to 10 p.m. at Heath's Body Shop Fitness Center, 730 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton. There will be vendors, games and performances from Heath's Gym Dance Crew several times throughout the day — including a new glow dance routine to kick off a glow dance party at dark. Looking to show off your muscles? Sign up for the Strongman Challenge, which starts at 5 p.m. Learn more by going to https://fb.me/e/7igb54yPj or looking up "Heath's Gym Dance Crew" on Facebook.

5. Celebrate classes returning at the Selinsgrove Area High School Marching Band's Back to School Festival on Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Rotary Field, N. Broad Street. There will be live music, inflatables, carnival games and more for attendees to enjoy, and the Twist N Splits ice cream truck will be on site, along with a chicken barbecue meal for $10 per person. Learn more at https://allevents.in/selinsgrove/200025104044028

Have a family-friendly event to share? Send details to ksmithcullen@dailyitem.com