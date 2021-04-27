Five things to know about Apple's iOS update

Apple boss Tim Cook

Apple has announced its new iOS 14.5 update for the iPhone and iPad.

The most newsy feature is its new App Tracking Transparency function - which means users will have to "opt in" if they want their online activity tracked by companies. Here are the things that caught our eye.

Unlocking an iPhone wearing a mask

Apple's new operating system will allow you to unlock your phone whilst wearing a mask - with a gigantic catch.

Apple's facial recognition doesn't generally work when users are wearing a mask. Apple's work-around involves you also owning an Apple Watch.

Apple said: "With Apple Watch on the wrist, unlocked, and in close proximity to iPhone, users can simply glance at their iPhone and they will receive haptic feedback from Apple Watch, indicating their iPhone has been unlocked."

For anyone who doesn't own an Apple Watch, as well as an iPhone, this feature won't work.

App Tracking Transparency

The new update will mean a prompt will flash up when you want to download an app - asking for your permission for the app to track your online activity.

That data is currently used to create highly targeted ads based on your online behaviour by companies like Facebook.

Facebook has publically lobbied against the new change. The less Facebook knows about you, the less money it can charge for adverts.

Apple's motives for the move have been questioned. If app developers can't make as much through advertising, they might be more inclined to charge for services - and Apple makes money from these payments.

You can read more about this update here.

New Emojis

Apple has introduced several new emojis in its latest update.

For example, people will be able to select different skin tones for the "couple kissing" emoji and "couple with heart" emoji.

Apple said that "Additional emoji include characters for face exhaling, face with spiral eyes, face in clouds, hearts on fire, mending heart, and woman with a beard, among others."

Siri

Apple says Siri, its voice-controlled assistant, is becoming more diverse.

"Siri no longer has a default voice, allowing users to choose the voice that speaks to them when they first set up their device," says Apple.

"In English, users can now select more diverse voice options. These new Siri voices use Neural Text to Speech technology for an incredibly natural sound," says Apple.

Apple says these updates represent longstanding commitments to diversity and inclusion.

However many of Apple's devices are made in China, where Apple has received criticism for not being more vocal about the government's treatment of Uyghurs.

Apple's critics say that the company should be consistent in its messaging on diversity - both at home and abroad.

AirTags

Apple's new operating system will work with the newly launched "AirTags".

The small disc can be attached to things like your keys or wallet. If you lose them, you'll be able to track them with the Find My app.

This looks very similar to another product on the market: "Tile".

Last week Apple was criticised during a Senate hearing for copying Tile's idea.

Tile's General Counsel Kirsten Daru said "We welcome competition but it has to be fair competition and Apple's idea of competing is patently unfair."

She also accused Apple of preventing Tile from using the technology behind Apple's Find My function, giving AirTags an unfair advantage.

Apple said the product was different. "We didn't copy Tile's product... It's extremely different to anything else on the market," said Apple's Chief Compliance Officer, Kyle Andeer.

James Clayton is the BBC's North America technology reporter based in San Francisco. Follow him on Twitter @jamesclayton5.