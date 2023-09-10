Five things to know about free medical clinic coming to Shelby

A nonprofit organization will hold a two-day clinic for Shelby and surrounding communities to provide free medical services.

Here are five things to know about the upcoming event:

What do they do?

Founded in 1985, Remote Area Medical provides clinics that are free, and no ID is required.

Dental, vision and medical services are provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. Services available at a RAM free clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eyeglasses made on-site, women's health exams and general medical exams.

Where will it be?

RAM works with a community host group model, which means they only go where they are invited. In this case, Gardner-Webb University invited them. The two-day clinic will be held at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1205 Northside Drive, Shelby.

When is it?

Doors open at 6 a.m. on Sept. 23 and 24. The parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22.

There is no listed closing time because that is determined by how many people show up for care and how many volunteers come out to provide it.

What to expect

All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps will be provided.

In some situations, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations or other circumstances, the parking lot may open earlier, or a smaller number of patients may be served. Potential patients, especially those seeking dental care, are encouraged to arrive as early as possible.

How to volunteer

RAM has treated more than 910,000 people with $189.5 million worth of free healthcare and veterinary services. Since its foundation, more than 196,000 volunteers – comprised of licensed dental, vision, medical and veterinary professionals, as well as general support staff – have supported RAM’s mission.

To volunteer or find more information, go to ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Five things to know about free medical clinic coming to Shelby