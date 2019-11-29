Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on what's moving European markets in your inbox every morning? Sign up here.

Concealing Losses

U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley has fired or placed on leave at least four foreign-exchange traders for concealing losses of up to $140 million, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The alleged mismarking, involving placing a value on securities which doesn’t reflect their actual worth, is being investigated by the bank and is said to involve emerging-market currencies. It's another black eye for American banks this week following Citigroup Inc. being slapped with a fine from U.K. regulators for reporting failures.

Shifting Odds

U.K. consumer confidence will head into the election at the lowest level prior to a poll since 2010, which took place in the aftermath of the global financial crisis. The odds are now tilting further in the direction of the Conservatives following this week’s closely-watched YouGov poll pointing to a big majority for the Tories. Some more data emerged this week that may catch the eye, showing net migration to the U.K. from the European Union has fallen to the lowest level since 2003. But even if the odds are in Boris Johnson’s favor, traders are staying cautious and keeping hedges in place just in case there’s another big surprise.

Surprise Visit

President Donald Trump made a surprise trip to visit troops in Afghanistan for Thanksgiving to announce talks with the Taliban aimed at securing a cease-fire. He met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, discussed reducing troop numbers and made a speech that touched variously on stock-market highs and hero military dogs. All in all, a new foreign policy push from the president to add to the radar. On another front, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles on Thursday and may be planning bigger moves, so his plate will be full.

Disgruntled Partner

It will be an important weekend for German politics as the campaign to lead the Social Demcrats, the disgruntled coalition partner to Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats, comes to a close. The results will arrive on Saturday, but if the vote goes the way of the faction that wants out of the coalition, it would threaten the state of the current government and create political turmoil the country could live without as its economy suffers in the shadow of the trade war.

Coming Up…

Asian stocks slipped on the final trading day of the month with Hong Kong absorbing the heaviest hit. European stock futures also point to an open in the red. It is relatively quiet on the earnings front but there is plenty of European data to watch for, including GDP for France and Italy, inflation in the euro area and German unemployment. And, it’s Black Friday, potentially a make-or-break time for many struggling retailers and sure to produce plenty of memes of shoppers battling for bargains as the day progresses.

