Five Things to Watch for in New Zealand’s Election

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealanders vote on Saturday in the 2023 election, with concerns about the soaring cost of living dominating the campaign.

Opinion polls indicate the main opposition National Party will be best placed to form a center-right government with the support of the libertarian ACT Party and the nationalist New Zealand First Party.

But support for the center-left has belatedly started to rise, giving faint hope to the ruling Labour Party that it can find a path to power with its allies, the Green Party and Te Pāti Māori, and secure a third term in office.

Here are five things to watch for after polling booths close at 7 p.m. local time:

Don’t Expect a Clean Result on the Night

Polls suggest the parties on the right of the political spectrum will be able to command a majority in parliament, but to do so they must agree on a governing arrangement. That could take several weeks of negotiations and there are significant differences between them. That means that while National Party leader Christopher Luxon is odds-on to be the next prime minister, it may be premature to declare him the winner on the night.

A Hung Parliament

If Luxon needs New Zealand First’s support, it remains to be seen what leader Winston Peters will demand in return by way of policy concessions and ministerial roles. For example, he opposes National’s NZ$14.6 billion ($8.8 billion) tax-cuts plan, the centerpiece of its election campaign. Adding to the challenge, Peters and ACT leader David Seymour have a history of acrimony and have been openly hostile toward each other.

If a deal between the three parties can’t be reached, it could result in a hung parliament and a second election — a possibility National has raised in an attempt to shepherd voters away from New Zealand First.

The Kingmaker’s Return

Peters, the 78-year-old Lazarus of New Zealand politics, is poised to make yet another comeback. Ousted from parliament at the last election in 2020 — when many political obituaries were written — New Zealand First is polling above the 5% threshold required to return to parliament. That means Peters could once again hold the balance of power and become the kingmaker, a role he has played before during his 44-year political career.

This time around, Peters has ruled out working with the Labour Party of Prime Minister Chris Hipkins , who has also ruled out working with Peters. Luxon has said he’ll call Peters if he has to, but he’d prefer to govern with ACT alone.

The closest thing New Zealand has to Donald Trump, Peters is a populist who taps emotive topics to garner votes, such as immigration and race relations. Of Māori ancestry himself, he rails against policies that give Māori a greater voice, calling them separatist. He has also pandered to climate-change deniers and Covid conspiracy theorists.

Proportional Representation

Under New Zealand’s German-style electoral system, people get two votes — one for the party of their choice and one for a candidate in their electorate. To get into parliament, parties must have at least 5% of the party vote or win an electorate. Once in, the number of seats a party is allocated in the 120-seat parliament is determined by its slice of the party vote.

Take the small Māori Party, Te Pāti Māori, as an example. It got into parliament in 2020 by winning the Waiariki electorate but was allocated two seats because it got 1.2% of the party vote. For that reason, electorates like Waiariki take on extra significance. Another is the electorate of Ilam in the South Island city of Christchurch, where The Opportunities Party is in with a fighting chance. Should it win there, it would get into parliament for the first time with two or even three seats — seats that could be pivotal in the formation of a government.

A Path to Power for Labour

The final polls before the election showed no path to power for Labour, but its share of the vote rose. The Green Party also gained, while the ACT Party declined, narrowing the gap between the center-left and center-right blocs.

If those shifts continue in the final days of the campaign, the election could be very tight, but it would take a big swing left for Labour to be able to govern without the support of New Zealand First.

Could Hipkins pick up the phone to Peters having categorically ruled it out? It would be breaking an election promise, but what if it was the only alternative to a second election...

