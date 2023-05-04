Five Thomas County gang members indicted

May 4—ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr announced the indictment of five alleged members of RNBA, a hybrid gang based in Boston, Georgia. The indictment stems from a shooting that occurred at the Green Food Market in Thomasville on April 3, 2022.

The defendants are facing a range of charges, including violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, aggravated assault, simple assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. With this latest announcement, the Attorney General's Gang Prosecution Unit has indicted 63 alleged gang members across the state.

"This indictment stems from a shooting that should have never occurred, and it is yet another example of the dangers posed by criminal gang activity," Carr said in a news release. "With our Gang Prosecution Unit, we are partnering with local, state, and federal law enforcement to put a stop to this violence and protect our fellow Georgians. By working together and leveraging our resources, we can produce better outcomes that ultimately lead to a safer Georgia."

This case was investigated by the Thomasville Police Department, with assistance from the Boston Police Department.

"The Thomasville Police Department is committed to realizing the General Assembly's intent in eradicating criminal street gangs in our community," TPD Maj. Wade Glover said. "We are grateful for the Attorney General's Office assisting with the prosecution in this case, and we will continue to seek out partnerships to present a united front against these criminal organizations terrorizing our communities."

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Gang Prosecution Unit, with assistance from Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bradfield M. Shealy.

"I am very pleased to be in a partnership with the Statewide Gang Prosecution Unit of the Attorney General's Office," Shealy said. "Through this partnership, we were able to obtain an indictment against the RNBA Gang that is operating within Thomas County. Gangs are a menace and a danger to our community as they are a contributing factor to the many violent crimes that occur here in Thomas County.

"It is through this partnership we are able to tap into intelligence and resources that we do not have here locally. This indictment is but the first step in what I believe will be the elimination of gangs in our community."

The Attorney General's Gang Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a Thomas County grand jury, resulting in the indictment of the following defendants on April 27:

—Jermaryoun Pressley, aka "HotBoii" or "Hottboi RNBA," 22, of Thomasville;

—D'Anthony Genzell Booker, aka "Dant," 22, of Boston;

—Jerry Michael Pressley, 24, of Boston;

—Kemarion Tyler, 18, of Boston;

—Trandis Cartay Wright, aka "RNBA TP," 20, of Boston.

All five of the defendants are alleged to have participated in criminal street gang activity through the commission of a crime and with the intent to maintain and increase their status in RNBA. For this reason, all five defendants have been charged with multiple counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, which are specific to these allegations (O.C.G.A. § 16-15-4(a) and O.C.G.A. § 16-15-4(b)).

Jermaryoun Pressley also is alleged to have participated in criminal street gang activity while occupying a position of leadership within RNBA. He has therefore been charged with additional counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, which are specific to this allegation (O.C.G.A. § 16-15-4(d)).

The charges brought against each of the defendants are listed below.

— Jermaryoun Pressley: 12 counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act — O.C.G.A. § 16-15-4(a), O.C.G.A. § 16-15-4(b), and O.C.G.A. § 16-15-4(d); 4 counts of aggravated assault — O.C.G.A. § 16-5-21; 1 count of simple sssault — O.C.G.A. § 16-5-20; 1 count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony — O.C.G.A. § 16-11-106; 1 count of influencing a witness — O.C.G.A. § 16-10-93;

Booker: 6 counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act — O.C.G.A. § 16-15-4(a) and O.C.G.A. § 16-15-4(b); 4 counts of aggravated assault — O.C.G.A. § 16-5-21; 1 count of simple assault — O.C.G.A. § 16-5-20; 1 count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony — O.C.G.A. § 16-11-106;

—Jerry Pressley: 6 counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act — O.C.G.A. § 16-15-4(a) and O.C.G.A. § 16-15-4(b); 4 counts of aggravated assault — O.C.G.A. § 16-5-21; 1 count of simple assault — O.C.G.A. § 16-5-20; 1 count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony — O.C.G.A. § 16-11-106;

—Tyler: 6 counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act — O.C.G.A. § 16-15-4(a) and O.C.G.A. § 16-15-4(b); 4 counts of aggravated assault — O.C.G.A. § 16-5-21; 1 count of simple assault — O.C.G.A. § 16-5-20; 1 count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony — O.C.G.A. § 16-11-106;

—Wright: 6 counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act — O.C.G.A. § 16-15-4(a) and O.C.G.A. § 16-15-4(b); 4 counts of aggravated assault — O.C.G.A. § 16-5-21; 1 count of simple assault — O.C.G.A. § 16-5-20; 1 count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony — O.C.G.A. § 16-11-106.

No further information about the investigation or the indictment may be released at this time.

About the Attorney General's Gang Prosecution Unit

The statewide Gang Prosecution Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Albany and Augusta.