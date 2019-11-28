Five New Tokyo Smoke Licensee Retail Locations Advance in Ontario Public Process

SMITHS FALLS, ON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Tokyo Smoke, Canopy Growth Corporation's ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) award-winning retail subsidiary is proud to announce that after working closely with recently-announced Ontario retail licence winners, it has entered into agreements with five retailers who have progressed to key, public stages in the licensing process.

Tokyo Smoke has entered into agreements with five retailers who have progressed to key, public stages in the Ontario retail licensing process (CNW Group/Canopy Growth Corporation) More

In particular, three locations have been posted to the AGCO website and the two others have received official confirmation and will post the required on-site notice today prior to locations being posted online. Locations include:

390 Lakeshore Dr. Unit 3, North Bay, ON

75 Pinebush Road Unit D0005, Cambridge, ON

570 Bloor St. West, Toronto, ON

1303 Queen St. East, Toronto, ON

1082 Memorial Avenue, Thunder Bay, ON

"As a company we are pleased to see this progress in the Ontario retail market," said Mark Zekulin, CEO, Canopy Growth. "Increasing our presence in Toronto and for the first time north of the GTA is an important step to continuing the growth of the Tokyo Smoke brand and providing Ontarians with easy access to the education and high quality cannabis retail experiences they seek."

These locations are owned and operated by independent business owners with the support of Canopy Growth's existing retail team to ensure a consistent high level of customer experience and product curation. Once all five retail stores are open, total Canopy retail banners across Canada will reach 32 with more planned throughout calendar year 2020.

Management believes that increased retail stores in Ontario is essential to the overall success of the cannabis sector, and to migrating cannabis sales from the illicit to regulated market. The Company applauds the recent progress in bringing new stores closer to market and encourages an open licence process to complement the existing licences granted and in process.

Here's to Future (Ontario Retail) Growth.

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED, NYSE:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp and cannabis device company, offering distinct brands and curated cannabis varieties in dried, oil and Softgel capsule forms, as well as medical devices through Canopy Growth's subsidiary, Storz & Bickel GMbH & Co. KG. From product and process innovation to market execution, Canopy Growth is driven by a passion for leadership and a commitment to building a world-class cannabis company one product, site and country at a time. Canopy Growth has operations in over a dozen countries across five continents.

Canopy Growth's medical division, Spectrum Therapeutics is proudly dedicated to educating healthcare practitioners, conducting robust clinical research, and furthering the public's understanding of cannabis, and has devoted millions of dollars toward cutting edge, commercializable research and IP development. Spectrum Therapeutics sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification Spectrum system as well as single cannabinoid Dronabinol under the brand Bionorica Ethics.

Canopy Growth operates retail stores across Canada under its award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners. Tweed is a globally recognized cannabis brand which has built a large and loyal following by focusing on quality products and meaningful customer relationships.