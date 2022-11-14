All five of the Trump children posed together for Tiffany Trump's wedding. Here are 16 photos of them over the years.
Former President Donald Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany, got married on Saturday.
All five of his children attended the event, including Don Jr., Ivanka, Eric, and Barron Trump.
Here are 16 photos of the Trump children through the years.
Former President Donald Trump has five children: Don Jr., Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany, and Barron.
In October 1987, Don Jr. and Ivanka posed with their mother, Ivana Trump, while meeting opera singer Placido Domingo in New York City.
Eric and Ivanka accompanied their mother to a fundraiser in October 1993, where they met late Italian businessman Riccardo Mazzucchelli and Italian model Fabio.
Ivanka held a young Tiffany while attending an unspecified event in January 1995.
The four eldest children gathered at Trump Tower in June 1996 to celebrate Donald's 50th birthday. Don Jr. held Tiffany while Eric and Ivanka stood nearby.
Don Jr. and Ivanka supported their father in October 2005 at the Fashion Group International 22nd annual Night of Stars event in New York City.
Eric showed Don Jr. some brotherly love while attending his birthday party at FAO Schwarz in December 2006.
A 12-year-old Tiffany posed alongside Don Jr., Ivanka, and Donald at "The Apprentice" season 5 finale party in June 2006.
In April 2007, Melania held a one-year-old Barron and stood beside Tiffany during an Easter Sunday event at the Mar-a-Lago Club.
Ivanka and Don Jr. supported Eric in September 2008 during the Eric Trump Foundation Golf Outing at the Trump National Golf Club. Don Jr. held a bottle of Trump Ice Natural Spring Water in the photo.
The Trump children – sans Tiffany – smiled for photographs in October 2009 at a book launch celebration for Ivanka. She released her book, "The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life," the following year.
Source: Getty Images, Amazon
Don Jr. and Ivanka sat beside their father, Donald, during the "Celebrity Apprentice" live season finale in May 2010.
Tiffany attended the launch of Ivanka's footwear collection in February 2011.
Source: Getty Images, The Washington Post
Donald announced his candidacy for US president with his children and their families by his side in June 2015.
In January 2017, Donald was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. All five of his children attended the inauguration ceremony.
Tiffany and Don Jr. walked towards Marine One in June 2018 as they prepared to depart from the White House South Lawn.
All five children were photographed at Ivana's funeral in July 2022. It was held in New York City.
