Five U.S. Citizens Among Eight Injured In Jerusalem Shooting Attack

Five U.S. citizens are among the eight injured in a recent Jerusalem shooting. Reportedly, at approximately 1:30 am local time Sunday a “terrorist armed with weapons shot at a bus and vehicles in a parking lot near the Old City of Jerusalem.”

Out of the eight injured, two are in critical condition while the other six are in mild or recovering states. Among the victims is a pregnant woman who was shot in the stomach. She had to have an emergency Caesarean section at Jerusalem’s Shaarei Tsedek Hospital. A hospital spokesman confirmed that the woman was in a serious condition and that her baby was in a serious but stable condition.

Israeli media reported that four U.S victims were New York tourists and members of the same family. Currently, two U.S. citizens are being treated at the Hadassah Medical Center, and three at Shaare Zedek Medical Center, according to the hospitals. From the family, the father suffered head and neck wounds and is in serious condition.

Jerusalem Shooting Attack Wounds Five U.S. Citizens

The attack comes as a shock to many, particularly after a declared ceasefire. Many expressed condolences, including the U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides and the US Embassy in Jerusalem.

Israeli police said that after a manhunt that lasted several hours the suspected attacker turned himself in along with the pistol he allegedly used. Authorities launched an investigation following the attack.

Sunday’s shooting comes after hostilities in Gaza last weekend which left dozens of Palestinians dead. A ceasefire between Israel and the Islamic Jihad militant group in Gaza was declared last Sunday.

Related: Shootings During Spring Break Lead Miami Beach Authorities To Declare Curfew