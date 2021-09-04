Five U.S. Navy helicopter crew members declared dead after crash off San Diego coast

·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy on Saturday declared dead the five missing crew members of a helicopter that crashed off the coast of California earlier this week, as recovery operations continued.

"The U.S. Navy has declared the five missing crew members of an MH-60S helicopter crash, deceased. U.S. 3rd Fleet has shifted from search and rescue efforts to recovery operations," the Navy said in a statement.

The helicopter took off from the USS Abraham Lincoln on Tuesday and crashed into the Pacific Ocean 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego during routine flight operations, according to the Navy.

One crew member had been rescued, the U.S. Navy Third Fleet said.

The identities of the five deceased crew members were being withheld pending notification of their next of kin, and an investigation into the incident was underway, the Navy said.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tensions on Earth reflected in orbit

    Data: United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs; Chart: Thomas Oide/AxiosSpace is set to become more congested over the next decades as more countries and companies are able to access it and economies become more reliant on space-based technologies. Why it matters: Though space is seemingly infinite, Earth's orbital capacity is not, and this surge in traffic around the planet may catalyze new competitions — and collaborations — between nations.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios M

  • US: Kosovo will host Afghan evacuees who need more screening

    The United States intends to send Afghanistan evacuees who fail to clear initial screenings to Kosovo, which has agreed to house them for up to a year for additional processing, a U.S. official told The Associated Press on Saturday. The U.S. plan is likely to face objections from refugee advocates, who already complain of a lack of public disclosure and uncertain legal jurisdiction in the Biden administration’s use of overseas transit sites to screen many of roughly 120,000 Afghans, Americans and others evacuated from Taliban-held Afghanistan. The U.S. official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the plan.

  • U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

    Those figures are up from the 373,516,809 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Friday, out of 447,619,715 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. About 1.33 million people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

  • Biden to storm-ravaged La.: 'We're going to have your back'

    Less than a week after Hurricane Ida ravaged the Gulf Coast, President Joe Biden was in Louisiana on Friday to get an up-close view of the damage and offer assistance from the federal government. The devastation was clear as Air Force One approached New Orleans, with uprooted trees and blue tarps covering shredded houses coming into focus ahead of landing. The path to nearby LaPlace, where Biden was to be briefed by local officials, was dotted with wood poles that held power lines jutting from the ground at odd angles.

  • Positively San Diego: Turning Tragedy into Triumph

    If you know anything about San Diego’s Barrio Logan neighborhood, then you know it lives up to its name. The historic neighborhood is filled with strong community connections, and we recently met a woman who found a way to bind the community even in the face of her own personal tragedy.

  • Profit from Marijuana Without Touching the Plant

    You don't need a pure-play marijuana stock to profit from this burgeoning and increasingly-legal space. Let Ben Rains introduce you to an ancillary area that offers exposure, stability and the potential for big returns.

  • At the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, ancient Greece and Rome can tell us a lot about the links between collective trauma and going to war

    America's political leaders rushed the nation into war just weeks after the Sept. 11 attacks, just like ancient Greeks and Romans did in response to similar traumatic events. David Hume Kennerly/Getty ImagesOn the outskirts of Grapevine, Texas, a town about 5 miles northwest of the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, there’s a memorial dedicated to the 33 airline flight crew members who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. When I stumbled upon the monument several ye

  • Person Who Filmed Worker Delivering Food in Ida Floods Wants to Give Them Money from Footage

    Hurricane Ida barreled the East Coast earlier this week, bringing heavy rainfall, flooding, tornados and strong winds

  • Kathy Griffin Shares the 'One Thing That Doesn't Suck About Cancer' in New Health Update

    Kathy Griffin underwent surgery for stage 1 lung cancer in August

  • U.S. offshore oil recovery begins with ports, refineries restarting

    U.S. Gulf Coast energy companies on Saturday got a boost from the reopening of ports and restart of oil refineries shut by Hurricane Ida, but damage to key facilities still crimped oil production. The ninth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season has cut more U.S. oil and gas production than any of the eight named storms to strike the U.S. Gulf Coast last year. After landfall in Louisiana last Sunday, Ida raced to the U.S. northeast, causing deadly flooding.

  • Boston doctors killed in Connecticut plane crash

    A couple from Boston have been identified as two of the four people killed Thursday when a small plane crashed into a building in Connecticut.

  • San Marcos family mourning son killed in stabbing

    San Marcos family mourning son stabbed and killed while walking the family dog.

  • Illinois man killed half-brother by shooting him in the head during heated family argument over COVID-19 vaccines, police say

    Larry Cavitt, 68, is charged with first-degree murder after police say he used a 9mm handgun to shoot his relative in the head last Saturday night.

  • Gunman holding a baby shoots at three women during road rage clash, Ohio police say

    A 54-year-old woman was hit by a ricocheting bullet during the road rage shooting, police said.

  • Leaked email from a Silicon Valley investor reportedly shows her blasting Black Lives Matter as 'the true racists' and saying racism isn't a real problem in the US

    Veronica Wu, who also is a board member at VF Corp, reportedly called Black Lives Matter "the true racists" in leaked emails.

  • High Schooler Broke Into a Random Home and Stabbed a Man to Death Between Classes, Police Say

    Courtesy of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police DepartmentA Nevada high school student allegedly broke into a random home and stabbed a man to death last week before returning to class just hours after the murder, authorities said.Police said Ethan Goin, 16, randomly stabbed 48-year-old Vergel Guintu in the neck at his home last Friday after the man went to check on a noise that he heard in the house, according to reports.Guintu’s wife and mother-in-law recounted the grisly scene to Las Vegas Metropol

  • Tucker Carlson Says People Who Try to Limit the Spread of COVID-19 Should Be ‘Punished’ (Video)

    Fox News’ Tucker Carlson has amplified a lot of anti-vax and functionally pro-COVID sentiments on his show for months, even if, as Fox News always notes when asked, he has very carefully insisted he is not anti-vaccines and is simply asking questions about this particular vaccine. But whether you believe that or not, on Thursday’s episode of his show Carlson fully endorsed people who buy and use fake vaccine cards to avoid getting vaccinated themselves. He also said that efforts to control the s

  • ‘They had him by his face’: Elderly Asian man mauled by two pit bulls in Texas

    A 67-year-old Asian man in Harris County, Texas, suffered critical injuries after falling victim to two loose pit bulls that viciously attacked him during a morning walk last week. What happened: The victim, who has not been identified, was strolling in the 4300 block of Queens Retreat Drive when the pair of pit bulls crossed the street to attack him. It took place in the front yard of Elmer Levigne, a former deputy of the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

  • Rescuers Save Chained Dog Trapped Under Shed by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana

    Bubbles the dog is under the care of the Louisiana SPCA after rescuers from the Human Rescue Alliance helped free the canine, who was trapped under a shed

  • Sunport quadruple murder suspect details why he killed 4th man in Albuquerque

    Sunport quadruple murder suspect details why he killed 4th man in Albuquerque.