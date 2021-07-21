Five U.S. senators want to ensure Verizon TracFone deal does not raise prices

FILE PHOTO: The Verizon logo is seen on the side of a truck in New York
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) -Five Democratic U.S. senators on Wednesday urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) ensure Verizon's proposed $6.9 billion acquisition of pre-paid mobile phones provider TracFone does not raise prices or impact government programs to provide access to mobile phones for low-income Americans.

TracFone is one of the largest providers of telecommunications services under the government subsidy program known as Lifeline with 1.7 million low-income subscribers in 43 states and the District of Columbia.

Senators Richard Blumenthal, Sheldon Whitehouse, Dianne Feinstein, Ron Wyden and Ed Markey said in a letter "Verizon would have significant incentives and opportunities to push subscribers from Lifeline and inexpensive prepaid services to higher revenue plans."

Verizon said in September it would buy TracFone, a unit of Mexican telecom company America Movil, in a cash and stock deal.

The company said the proposed deal "will bring value and benefits to value-conscious consumers in a myriad of ways."

In February, the attorneys general of 16 U.S. states and the District of Columbia urged the FCC to thoroughly investigate the deal.

TracFone serves about 21 million customers. Verizon is the largest U.S. wireless carrier by subscribers.

Lifeline in total provides 9.1 million Americans with free or discounted broadband and voice services through its agreements with phone and broadband providers.

"We are concerned that Verizon does not have a sufficient record on supporting Lifeline for its current wireless services and has provided few enforceable commitments to the FCC within the proposed TracFone transaction," wrote the senators to FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. "We encourage the FCC to consider long-term, binding commitments to protect Lifeline subscribers and ensure affordable services.”

Verizon noted it has "committed to the Lifeline program for at least three years." The FCC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by David ShepardsonEditing by Chizu Nomiyama and Aurora Ellis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dish Network Is Ditching T-Mobile for AT&T

    Dish Network's (NASDAQ: DISH) Boost Wireless customers may soon see different network coverage. The satellite provider signed a 10-year, $5 billion agreement with AT&T (NYSE: T) to use its wireless network. The deal will allow Dish to switch from T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS), which agreed to wholesale its network to Dish until 2027 as part of its merger agreement with Sprint.

  • Smartphones Are Great, But Have You Ever Held A Pink Motorola RAZR?

    1999 was a huge year for cell phones. That’s the year that the first cell phone with a mobile web browser (WAP) came out. Samsung released a cell that doubled as a MP3 player. Benefon debuted a mobile phone with GPS. Motorola released the first cell phone that worked internationally, because it operated on three different radio frequencies used in Europe and the U.S. A Japanese company called Kyocera made a camera phone. In 1999, the very first Blackberry device hit the market, too — but it was

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Market Share Taker Builds Out Mid-Band 5G Network

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Verizon to make Google's Messages default app on Android devices from 2022

    With that move, Verizon would join peers AT&T Inc and T-Mobile US Inc in propping up competition to Apple Inc's iMessage service. Alphabet Inc-owned Google's Messages comes with features similar to those in iMessage, using Rich Communication Services (RCS) technology to replace SMS-based texts.

  • Is Verizon Stock A Buy? 5G Wireless Competition Vs. AT&T, T-Mobile To Intensify

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. Will investors place a higher multiple on Verizon stock on expectations of revenue growth reaccelerating?