Five U.S. Troops Killed in Helicopter Crash Over Mediterranean Sea

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III confirmed on Sunday that five U.S. troops died in a Saturday helicopter crash during a training exercise over the Mediterranean. As defense continues to collect information about the crash, Austin noted that it is an important reminder that “brave men and women” put their lives on the line to defend the U.S. “They represent the best of America. We will remember their service and their sacrifice,” he wrote. “My prayers are with the patriots we have lost today and their families, loved ones, and teammates.”

