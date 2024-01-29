Five Ukrainian tennis stars crack top 35 world rankings for the first time

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rolled out the updated rankings for the world's top tennis players after the 2024 Australian Open, the official WTA website reported on Jan. 29.

Ukraine's top seed, Elina Svitolina, made a significant move, gaining four spots in the rankings. She was forced to leave the tournament in the round of 16 due to health issues.

Marta Kostyuk also saw an impressive climb, gaining nine spots to secure the 28th position after reaching the quarterfinals. Dayana Yastremska jumped an impressive 64 places, although she fell one step short of making it to the final.

Ukrainian women in the WTA ranking WTA

Lesia Tsurenko, who faced off with the future tournament winner in the round of 16, improved by two places to claim the 31st spot. Right behind her is Anhelina Kalinina, who dropped two places after being eliminated in the first round.

Iga Swiatek from Poland is the leader of the world rankings

Top 10 of the WTA rating WTA

The women's draw winner in the tournament was Aryna Sabalenka, competing as a "neutral athlete."

