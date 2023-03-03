Five Ulta theft suspects bound over for trial, new charges added

The scene of a shooting and what police said was an organized retail fraud outside the Ulta Beauty store at the Green Oak Village Place mall on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Police said five suspects were in custody but that no one was injured.

BRIGHTON — Five women charged in connection with organized retail crime and police shooting at the Ulta Beauty store in Green Oak Township have been bound over to Livingston County Circuit Court, and now face additional charges.

On Jan. 15, Shanel Webster, 29, Tirezah Scott, 50, Joya Williams, 36, Laronda Chase, 25, and Kari Williams, 27, all were charged with multiple felonies. Each of the five waived scheduled preliminary exams in district court and was bound over on Feb. 21 for potential trial in circuit court. No further court dates are listed in online court records.

According to court records, Webster faces 15 charges, including armed robbery, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, conducting a criminal enterprises, two counts of organized retail crime, two counts of first-degree retail fraud, employer's failure to contribute to agreed benefit plan, fleeing a police officer in the third degree, uttering and publishing, assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), malicious destruction of fire or police property and three counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer.

Webster is being held in the Livingston County Jail in lieu of a $500,000 cash/surety bond.

Scott faces nine charges, including conducting criminal enterprises, two counts of organized retail crime, two counts of first-degree retail fraud, employer's failure to contribute to agreed benefit plan, two counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, deactivation and removal of theft detection device.

Scott initially faced five counts. She is being held in the Livingston County Jail in lieu of a $250,000 bond.

Joya Williams, Chase and Kari Williams each face six charges, including conducting criminal enterprises, two counts of organized retail crime, two counts of first-degree retail fraud and employer's failure to contribute to agreed benefit plan.

Williams originally faced four counts. She remains jailed on a $100,000 bond. Chase and Williams both originally faced three counts. They have posted $100,000 bonds and are not currently in the Livingston County Jail.

The incident began Jan. 12 when officers "…responded to a report of four suspects, later determined to be five, who entered Ulta and were filling a bag with merchandise," at about 8 p.m., Green Oak police said in a press release at the time.

As officers arrived, one suspect fled on foot and was pursued by officers. Other suspects made it to two separate vehicles and began to drive away.

One vehicle was stopped in the parking lot by police.

While a trooper was attempting to arrest the woman who fled on foot, the second vehicle drove directly at the trooper, according to Michigan State Police. The trooper fired his weapon at the vehicle and the car was struck, but no one was injured.

Then, the vehicle was stopped in the parking lot after colliding with the back of the Men's Wearhouse store in the mall.

