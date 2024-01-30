Five-vehicle crash shut down roadway in Manchester

MANCHESTER – A crash involving five vehicles shut down a roadway Monday evening, according to police.

At approximately 7:20 p.m., Manchester Township Police responded to the area of Route 571 and Commonwealth Boulevard for a crash, the department said. Upon arrival, officers found a red Ford Mustang and silver Mercedes-Benz CLK in the roadway with extensive front-end damage.

Additionally, a black Kia Sportage on the property of 1991 Ridgeway Road had extensive front-end damage, Manchester Police said. Two more vehicles, including a red Dodge Ram and a silver Toyota Highlander, were also located on the Ridgeway Road property with moderate damage.

Cars involved in a five-vehicle crash that shut down a roadway in Manchester.

The investigation revealed that the Ford was struck by the Kia and Mercedes-Benz while the driver of the Ford was attempting a left turn from Route 571 onto Commonwealth Boulevard, according to police. This initial impact caused the Kia to travel onto the property at 1991 Ridgeway Road, where it impacted the Dodge and Toyota, which were parked and unoccupied in the driveway.

The driver of the Ford was identified as 24-year-old Sean Scott of Manchester, police said, who reported no injuries on scene. The driver of the Mercedes-Benz was identified as 56-year-old Thomas White of Manahawkin, who reported a minor injury and declined medical attention on scene. The driver of the Kia was identified as 45-year-old Yaphet Acevedo-Nunez of Toms River. He was taken to Ocean Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said all involved drivers appear to have been wearing their seatbelts.

Traffic was diverted in the area while officers completed preliminary investigation efforts, the department said. The investigation into the crash is still ongoing, but an improper turn appears to be the primary contributing factor. This crash is being investigated by Patrolman Keith Douglas of the department’s Traffic Safety Unit.

