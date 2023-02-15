Five victims wounded in Michigan State shooting remain in critical condition

The Rock at Michigan State was repainted with the message, "To those we lost, to those healing, Brian, Arielle, Alexandria," on the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, on the MSU campus in East Lansing. Students painted over a message overnight that read, "Allow us to defend ourselves, carry on campus."

LANSING − Five students wounded during the mass shooting at Michigan State University on Monday remained in critical condition Wednesday.

The Michigan State University Police and Public Safety Department in a Wednesday Facebook post confirmed the conditions of the five students, which have not changed since the Monday evening incident that also killed three students.

Police said they would not be confirming the students' identities "at this time."

Police said Anthony McRae, 43, at about 8:18 p.m. on Monday, visited Berkey Hall near Grand River Avenue and killed two people. McRae then went to the student Union and killed another student. Police have not said how many students were wounded at each location. It's not clear where the students who were wounded encountered the gunman. He was found by police and died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in North Lansing, about 5 miles from campus.

On Tuesday, police said MSU students Brian Fraser of Grosse Pointe, Alexandria Verner of Clawson and Arielle Anderson of Harper Woods were killed during the shooting.

Contact Mark Johnson at majohnson2@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByMarkJohnson.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Michigan State Mass Shooting Five victims remain in critical condition