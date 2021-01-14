Five ways to beat type 2 diabetes

Waist size is just one indicator of a person’s diabetes risk - Getty

Type 2 diabetes was once considered a life sentence. The NHS is keen to remind patients that there is no “cure” for the condition, which affects 4.7 million people in the UK (double the figure from 20 years ago), including one in 10 Britons aged over 40.

But in recent years a growing body of evidence has emerged to suggest that, with the right intervention and a bit of luck, the condition can be shaken off – or those who are vulnerable to the condition can avoid falling into its trap. A new study published this week suggests that your carbohydrate intake might play a major role. And just look at Tom Watson, the former deputy leader of the Labour Party, who has written here about his impressive journey into remission from the condition.

So, how can it be done?

NHS shakes

In 2017, a trial of 298 patients with type 2 diabetes found that a diet consisting mostly of soups and shakes can help to reverse the condition by triggering massive weight loss.

The trial, conducted by scientists at Newcastle University and Glasgow University, asked volunteers to consume four liquid meals a day (a sachet of powder is stirred in water to make a soup or a shake). Each shake contains about 200 calories (meaning a daily total intake of 800 calories), with a balance of nutrients.

The results, published in The Lancet, found that 46 per cent of the volunteers saw their type 2 diabetes go into remission within a year, and 86 per cent of those who lost 15kg (2st 5lb) or more also went into remission.

One volunteer, Isobel Murray, 65, said she weighed 15st before trial, but lost 4st as a result of the soups and shakes. She no longer needs diabetes medication.

In 2018, NHS England announced its plans to prescribe the shakes for 5,000 patients with type 2 diabetes.

Low-carbohydrate diet

That said, even if you can’t commit to a fairly extreme, liquid-only diet, there are moderate steps you can take in your normal diet to ward off type 2 diabetes – including keeping your carb intake as low as possible.

A study published this week in the British Medical Journal suggests that a short-term low-carbohydrate diet could help send type 2 diabetes into remission.

The study collated the results of 23 trials that collectively tracked 1,357 adult volunteers, all of whom had previously been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. The volunteers followed a strict low-carbohydrate diet, with foods like bread, rice and pasta making up less than 26 per cent of their daily calorie intake.

After six months, those volunteers achieved higher rates of diabetes remission compared to a control group, said the British Medical Journal.

Super peas

Scientists at Imperial College London think that a type of wrinkled pea – dubbed a ‘super pea’ – may help control blood sugar levels and could reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

The research, published last year in the journal Nature Food, focused on a naturally occurring wrinkled pea which, while genetically identical to the regular smooth peas often found in supermarket frozen food aisles, contains higher amounts of so-called resistant starch due to a natural mutation.

The body breaks down starch to release sugar but resistant starch is broken down more slowly, meaning sugar is released more slowly into the bloodstream. This results in a more stable increase rather than a sugar spike, in which blood sugar levels rise sharply after a meal, researchers say.

Incorporating the peas into your diet in the form of whole pea seeds or flour is a useful trick, they added.

Intermittent fasting

Dr Michael Mosley, the inventor of the 5:2 diet, which advocates a broadly Mediterranean diet for five days each week, punctuated by two extremely low calorie ‘fast’ days, has written in the past about how he reversed his own type 2 diabetes diagnosis with intermittent fasting.

In one tiny study in Canada in 2018, three volunteers with type 2 diabetes followed a diet of three 24 hour-long ‘fasts’ each week for several months. On fast days they were allowed water and other low-calorie drinks, such as tea and coffee. They were then allowed a very small, low-calorie meal in the evening. All three volunteers lost at least 10 per cent of their body weight and were able to stop injecting insulin (one after just five days) thanks to their lower blood sugar levels.

That study was of course too small to draw any firm conclusions, but scientists think it could be fertile territory for further research.

You should consult a doctor before embarking on any diet that involves fasting.

10,000 steps a day

It sounds obvious, but many patients forget that exercise can also be a way of fighting type 2 diabetes.

A study published by Thai researchers in 2018 recruited 35 overweight adults with sedentary lifestyles. Their waistlines were measured, and their glucose levels tested. They were then asked to walk 10,000 steps a day for 12 weeks, counted with a pedometer and recorded in a diary.

Researchers found that those who stuck to their 10,000 steps challenge saw “significant decrease[s]” in waistlines, blood glucose levels and blood pressure.