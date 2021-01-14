Five ways to beat type 2 diabetes

Luke Mintz
Waist size is just one indicator of a person&#x002019;s diabetes risk - Getty
Waist size is just one indicator of a person’s diabetes risk - Getty

Type 2 diabetes was once considered a life sentence. The NHS is keen to remind patients that there is no “cure” for the condition, which affects 4.7 million people in the UK (double the figure from 20 years ago), including one in 10 Britons aged over 40.

But in recent years a growing body of evidence has emerged to suggest that, with the right intervention and a bit of luck, the condition can be shaken off – or those who are vulnerable to the condition can avoid falling into its trap. A new study published this week suggests that your carbohydrate intake might play a major role. And just look at Tom Watson, the former deputy leader of the Labour Party, who has written here about his impressive journey into remission from the condition.

So, how can it be done?

NHS shakes

In 2017, a trial of 298 patients with type 2 diabetes found that a diet consisting mostly of soups and shakes can help to reverse the condition by triggering massive weight loss.

The trial, conducted by scientists at Newcastle University and Glasgow University, asked volunteers to consume four liquid meals a day (a sachet of powder is stirred in water to make a soup or a shake). Each shake contains about 200 calories (meaning a daily total intake of 800 calories), with a balance of nutrients.

The results, published in The Lancet, found that 46 per cent of the volunteers saw their type 2 diabetes go into remission within a year, and 86 per cent of those who lost 15kg (2st 5lb) or more also went into remission.

One volunteer, Isobel Murray, 65, said she weighed 15st before trial, but lost 4st as a result of the soups and shakes. She no longer needs diabetes medication.

In 2018, NHS England announced its plans to prescribe the shakes for 5,000 patients with type 2 diabetes.

Low-carbohydrate diet

That said, even if you can’t commit to a fairly extreme, liquid-only diet, there are moderate steps you can take in your normal diet to ward off type 2 diabetes – including keeping your carb intake as low as possible.

A study published this week in the British Medical Journal suggests that a short-term low-carbohydrate diet could help send type 2 diabetes into remission.

The study collated the results of 23 trials that collectively tracked 1,357 adult volunteers, all of whom had previously been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. The volunteers followed a strict low-carbohydrate diet, with foods like bread, rice and pasta making up less than 26 per cent of their daily calorie intake.

After six months, those volunteers achieved higher rates of diabetes remission compared to a control group, said the British Medical Journal.

Super peas

Scientists at Imperial College London think that a type of wrinkled pea – dubbed a ‘super pea’ – may help control blood sugar levels and could reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

The research, published last year in the journal Nature Food, focused on a naturally occurring wrinkled pea which, while genetically identical to the regular smooth peas often found in supermarket frozen food aisles, contains higher amounts of so-called resistant starch due to a natural mutation.

The body breaks down starch to release sugar but resistant starch is broken down more slowly, meaning sugar is released more slowly into the bloodstream. This results in a more stable increase rather than a sugar spike, in which blood sugar levels rise sharply after a meal, researchers say.

Incorporating the peas into your diet in the form of whole pea seeds or flour is a useful trick, they added.

Intermittent fasting

Dr Michael Mosley, the inventor of the 5:2 diet, which advocates a broadly Mediterranean diet for five days each week, punctuated by two extremely low calorie ‘fast’ days, has written in the past about how he reversed his own type 2 diabetes diagnosis with intermittent fasting.

In one tiny study in Canada in 2018, three volunteers with type 2 diabetes followed a diet of three 24 hour-long ‘fasts’ each week for several months. On fast days they were allowed water and other low-calorie drinks, such as tea and coffee. They were then allowed a very small, low-calorie meal in the evening. All three volunteers lost at least 10 per cent of their body weight and were able to stop injecting insulin (one after just five days) thanks to their lower blood sugar levels.

That study was of course too small to draw any firm conclusions, but scientists think it could be fertile territory for further research.

You should consult a doctor before embarking on any diet that involves fasting.

10,000 steps a day

It sounds obvious, but many patients forget that exercise can also be a way of fighting type 2 diabetes.

A study published by Thai researchers in 2018 recruited 35 overweight adults with sedentary lifestyles. Their waistlines were measured, and their glucose levels tested. They were then asked to walk 10,000 steps a day for 12 weeks, counted with a pedometer and recorded in a diary.

Researchers found that those who stuck to their 10,000 steps challenge saw “significant decrease[s]” in waistlines, blood glucose levels and blood pressure.

Latest Stories

  • 5th member of Congress contracts COVID in post-riot surge

    A fifth member of Congress has tested positive for COVID-19 following last week’s lockdown at the Capitol — a surge of cases that had been predicted as a result of the Jan. 6 occupation.

  • Trump supporter dead in suspected suicide days after being arrested at Capitol riot

    An Atlanta medical examiner has confirmed the death, which followed the man’s arrest last week

  • Lawyer, others arrested by Hong Kong national security unit

    Hong Kong police on Thursday said they arrested 11 people on suspicion of assisting offenders who are believed to be the 12 Hong Kong activists detained at sea by mainland Chinese authorities while attempting to flee the city last year. District councilor and lawyer Daniel Wong Kwok-tung posted on his Facebook page early Thursday that national security officers had arrived at his home. Wong, a member of the Democratic Party, is known for providing legal assistance to hundreds of activists arrested during antigovernment protests in 2019.

  • Turkey says turning back on S-400s 'problematic', seeks U.S. dialogue

    Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said it would be "very problematic" for Ankara to turn back on its purchase of Russian S-400 defence systems but expressed hope that a dispute with the United States on the issue could be resolved through dialogue. Akar also reiterated that Turkey was in talks with Russia on obtaining a second consignment of the S400 defence systems. Washington slapped sanctions on NATO ally Turkey's Defence Industry Directorate (SSB), its chief Ismail Demir and three other employees last month following its acquisition of the S-400s.

  • Up to 15,000 troops expected at inauguration

    The Secret Service-led effort to fortify the event will create a more solemn production on the steps of a Capitol building, the scene of a bloody siege by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump, the person said. Far fewer people than usual will attend the ceremony, which already had been scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic and now also will have a bulked-up security detail, he said. The FBI has warned of armed protests being planned for Washington ahead of the event, a federal law enforcement source said. The National Guard prepared to send up to 15,000 troops to Washington, and the Secret Service said it would begin its special security arrangements almost a week earlier than originally planned. Up to 10,000 will arrive by the weekend according to two U.S. officials. Some of National Guard troops helping to secure the area ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration will be armed, they said.

  • AOC feared ‘White Supremacist members of Congress’ would turn her over to Trump rioters during siege

    As the fallout continues following last Wednesday’s Capitol insurrection, Democratic New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to her social media this week to share the terror she experienced that day – at times fearing her own congressional colleagues would turn her over to the angry mob to be killed. Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”?

  • House passes 25th Amendment resolution asking Pence to remove Trump from office, but the vice president isn't interested

    The U.S. House of Representatives approved a resolution on Tuesday that calls on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove President Trump from office.

  • Delta won’t allow passengers travelling to DC to check guns in preparation for Biden’s inauguration

    ‘We’re all on high alert based on the events over the last couple of weeks in Washington,’ says CEO

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Seattle

    Come home from a day of exploration to a charming forest-clad cabin or a chic art-filled loft—the choice is yours&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Russia prison agency warns Navalny he faces immediate arrest

    Russia's prison service said Thursday that top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny faces immediate arrest once he returns from Germany. Navalny, who has been convalescing in Germany from an August poisoning with a nerve agent that he has blamed on the Kremlin, said he will fly back home Sunday.

  • Congresswoman defends not wearing mask during riot lockdown

    Three Democrats who have since tested positive for coronavirus have lashed out at Republicans who chose not to wear masks.

  • As House deliberates, Senate Republicans mull starting Trump impeachment trial Friday

    As the U.S. House of Representatives moved on Wednesday toward a vote on impeaching President Donald Trump, Republican leaders in the Senate weighed whether to launch a trial on Friday on whether to remove him from office, a source familiar with the deliberations said, though no final decision was reached. The internal Senate discussions were unfolding as the Democratic-controlled House sped toward impeaching the president for his role in last week's siege of the U.S. Capitol, when Trump supporters breached the building's security, sent lawmakers fleeing and left five dead in their wake, including a police officer. The House was due to consider a single article of impeachment - a formal charge - of inciting an insurrection, who is due to leave office in one week.

  • Texas megachurch pastor sent to prison for fraud scheme

    Kirbyjon H. Caldwell, 67, was sentenced Wednesday in Shreveport, Louisiana, where he and his co-defendant, Gregory A. Smith, were indicted in 2018. Caldwell, who in March pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, was the senior pastor of Houston's Windsor Village United Methodist Church, which has about 14,000 members. According to federal prosecutors, Caldwell and Smith, a Shreveport-based investment adviser, used their clout and influence to persuade people to invest about $3.5 million in historical Chinese bonds.

  • Demoted? Pushed aside? Fate of Kim Jong Un's sister unclear

    What has happened to Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader’s influential sister? Rumors that Kim Yo Jong is her brother’s heir apparent could be dangerous because they "raise the issue of Kim’s hold on power and health inside North Korea," said Oh Gyeong-seob, an analyst at Seoul’s Korea Institute for National Unification. This, he said, is why Kim Jong Un is slowing down her rise in power.

  • Democrats in Georgia ‘outworked, out-strategized and obviously outperformed’ GOP in Senate runoffs, Kemp’s deputy admits

    On the same day that rioters supporting President Trump stormed and vandalized the U.S. Capitol, history was also made in Georgia, where Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, the two Democrats on the Georgia Senate runoff ballot, defeated the Republican incumbents. One week after Democrats pulled off their improbable feat, Georgians reflected on the impact of the historic win.

  • NASA rover celebrates 3,000 days on Mars with epic panorama

    The glorious new image captures the 96-mile-wide Gale Crater and part of Mount Sharp, its central mountain.

  • As China COVID-19 cases rise, millions more placed under lockdown

    China posted its biggest daily jump in COVID cases in more than five months on Wednesday, stepping up containment measures that have seen four cities put under lockdown, as the world's second biggest economy scrambles to head off a new wave of infections. Most of the new cases were reported near the capital Beijing, but a province in far northeast China also saw a rise in infections, official data showed, amid a resurgence that has seen more than 28 million people placed under home quarantine. While the Chinese city of Wuhan was the initial epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, which first emerged there in late 2019, China had in recent months largely kept COVID-19 at bay.

  • Iran holds missile drill in Gulf of Oman amid tensions

    Iran’s navy began a short-range missile drill in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday and inaugurated its largest military vessel, state TV reported, amid heightened tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program and a U.S. pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic. The two-day missile drill was being held in the gulf’s southeastern waters and two new Iranian-made warships joined the exercise: The missile-launching Zereh, or “armor," and the country's largest military ship the Makran, a logistics vessel with a helicopter pad named for a coastal region in southern Iran. President Donald Trump in 2018 unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from Iran’s nuclear deal, in which Tehran had agreed to limit its uranium enrichment in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’ll file impeachment articles against Joe Biden on his first day in office

    'On January 21, 2021, I'll be filing Articles of Impeachment against Joe Biden for abuse of power,' Ms Greene had tweeted

  • Coronavirus latest news: No 10 defends vaccination rollout despite London lagging behind

    Tracking UK Covid vaccinations: Are we on target to end lockdown? Boris Johnson pledges to ramp up Covid vaccination rollout Scottish Government retracts vaccine plan Brazilian Covid variant may infect people who have recovered from virus Exclusive: Hospital patients can be discharged to care homes without a test Is the Government about to make the same mistakes again? Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Downing Street has defended its start to the vaccination rollout despite new data revealing London has only received a tenth of the vaccinations supplied across the country. The Midlands has administered more doses than any other area with a total of 447,329 jabs given in the region with 387,647 people receiving at least one injection. By contrast, London has delivered just 237,524 doses with the capital's mayor Sadiq Khan commenting he was "hugely concerned". Boris Johnson's spokesman said the Government has ensured every area is receiving "a fair share of the vaccinations". The North East and Yorkshire was just behind the Midlands in terms of doses administered, with 433,045, according to the NHS England figures which run up to January 10. About half of people aged 80 and over in north-east England and Yorkshire have received their first dose. By contrast just three in 10 people aged 80 and over in eastern England have had their first jab, with a similar proportion in London. Follow the latest updates below.