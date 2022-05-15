Here are five ways New Jersey can become more welcoming to business | Ciattarelli

Jack Ciattarelli
New Jersey can be an economic powerhouse, providing every resident and business exceptional opportunity to prosper. Unfortunately, two well-known crises stifle our state economy, suppress our vitality, and deprive residents of their American Dream.

We’re talking about our worst-in-the-nation property taxes and business climate, which weigh heavily on our attitude and psyche. These crises are the reason, according to a recent poll, an increasing number of New Jerseyans want to leave. Sixty percent to be exact. No state has a higher percentage. Economically, the cascading negative effect is immeasurable.

Those who scoff at this poll are cavalier about our property taxes and business climate. They’ll tell you everything is just fine, that New Jersey’s population is increasing; more people are earning in excess of $1 million; home prices are high due to demand; and our public school system is the best in nation, which is a terrible distortion.

The bottom line is, New Jersey is dead last in both categories, and, while hidden from plain sight, the negative effect, especially on our middle class, is substantial. There’s no time for dismissiveness or ambivalence. These crises can be solved. My last Op-Ed offered specific proposals on how to fix our property tax crisis. This month, let’s talk about ways we can make New Jersey a better place to do business.

First, with Main Street being the backbone of New Jersey’s economy, we need to make our state more compelling for small business. We can do that by making the first $50,000 of small business income tax free; making it much easier for small companies to pool their purchasing power to provide health insurance at less cost; and by reforming workers compensation and unemployment insurance.

Second, we need to make the gain on the sale of a small business tax free. Small business owners face enormous challenges. After all the hurdles they overcome to own and operate a successful business, their incentive and reward should be, upon the sale of their business, a tax free transaction.

Third, we should adopt Delaware’s bylaws for corporate governance. Delaware is considered a corporate haven because of its business-friendly corporate laws. In fact, more than 50% of New York Stock Exchange companies and 66% of the Fortune 500 are incorporated and domiciled there. Adopting Delaware’s bylaws would have significant economic benefit.

Fourth, New Jersey needs to eliminate its 2.5% corporate surcharge tax and reduce its corporate tax rate, which is one of the highest-in-the-nation, 1% a year over four years. Doing so would create a highly competitive 5% tax rate. Absent reform, our current corporate tax rate will continue to be a strong disincentive to investment and commerce. As an aside, Governor Murphy recently completed an ‘economic mission’ to Ireland, where he praised Europe’s fastest growing economy. What the Governor failed to mention or, worse, doesn’t get . . . Ireland has one of the lowest corporate tax rates in the world.

Fifth, New Jersey being one of the most regulated states in the country, our state government needs to work with business leaders to identify regulations that thwart economic growth. We need to challenge ourselves to deregulate, all the while protecting residents and our environment.

Our state government also needs to re-establish the Department of Commerce, which was dissolved during the Great Recession. Its scope would be broadened to include economic development. Also, to better meet the needs of industry, we need a much more dynamic relationship between the Departments of Education and Labor, which, among other things, will lead to greater emphasis on vocational training. Currently, economic growth is being slowed by industry’s inability to fill good-paying jobs in the trades.

Who likes being last? There are numerous responsible reforms that would go a long way toward making New Jersey the envy of the other 49 states. A growing state economy marked by significant job creation would provide all residents and businesses the opportunity to prosper. Creating more good-paying jobs would also give young people reason to stay, as opposed to taking root in states with growing economies.

Together, we can – we must – chart a vastly different, more prosperous, and incredibly exciting path forward.

Jack Ciattarelli, the 2021 Republican nominee for New Jersey governor and a declared 2025 gubernatorial candidate, is a regular contributor to the opinion pages of USA TODAY Network New Jersey publications.

