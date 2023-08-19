Five weather disturbances move across Atlantic, none pose a threat to Florida

The National Hurricane Center identified a fifth weather disturbance Saturday off the African coast, with four other disturbances carrying moderate to high chances of formation into storms as they inch west across the Atlantic Ocean.

So far, though, none of the them pose a threat to Florida.

“At this point, there’s really no reason to be particularly alarmed,” said Austen Flannery, a meteorologist for the the National Weather Service Tampa Bay. “They’re pretty far away.”

The weather systems, though, come as Florida enters the traditional peak period of hurricane season. Big storms tends to brush past Florida in August and September.

Their appearance should be a reminder for Floridians to prepare for the possibility of a major storm heading our way, Austen said.

“It’s certainly a good time and good reminder for folks to review their hurricane plans,” Austen said. “We shouldn’t need them this week, but it’s that time of year to review what you need do.”

Of the five, the weather system closest to the Sunshine State sat Saturday afternoon near the northwestern and central Bahamas. It carried a 50% chance of formation in the next seven days. The system will likely bring increased rain chances through Sunday across the Tampa Bay area before it heads into the central Gulf of Mexico, Austen said.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, a disturbance near the Windward Islands carried a 60% chance of formation in the next seven days. It could become a tropical depression early next week as it heads across the Caribbean Sea, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Two other systems further out in the Atlantic could also develop into tropical depressions next week, but with upper level winds expected to increase, their development is less certain.

The fifth system, which appeared Saturday off Africa, carried a 20% chance of development in the next seven days.