(Reuters) - Five workers were hospitalized after a hydrofluoric acid leak on Wednesday at Monroe Energy's Trainer, Pennsylvania refinery, a report with Delaware Online said.

The situation was under control within 30 minute and there was no risk to the community, the company said in a statement.

Monroe Energy, which is a subsidiary of Delta Air Lines, operates the 190,000 barrel-per-day refinery.





(Reporting by Sumita Layek and Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)