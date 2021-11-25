Five years after accord, peace remains fragile in Colombia
In 2016, the world hailed the peace accords that saw Latin America's most fearsome guerrilla group lay down arms to end a devastating, near six-decade conflict in Colombia. But five years on, the peace remains fragile and violence endemic. More than 9 million victims of the conflict were identified in the accords. That’s the total of those killed, wounded, missing or displaced during the conflict. But reparations for them have been slow to come.