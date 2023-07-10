Five years after arrest, man sentenced to 23 years for Morristown sex assault, burglaries

More than five years after his arrest, an East Orange man has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for a string of Morristown burglaries in 2017 and 2018, one that included the aggravated sexual assault of a female resident who came home and caught him in the act.

Arrested on January 18, 2018, Brian Session has spent more than five years in the Morris County Correctional Facility. He'll spend the next 23 years in state prison after Judge Ralph Amirata sentenced him on Friday in Morristown Superior Court.

Amirata specifically ordered Session to serve 18 years in a New Jersey state prison for aggravated sexual assault and five years for five burglaries committed during his ultimately violent crime spree between November and December of 2017.

Brian K. Session, 47, of East Orange at his first appearance in Morris County Superior court with attorney Sean O'Connor. Session is charged him with aggravated sexual assault, kidnapping, burglary and theft as well as other charges after numerous break-ins in Morristown that spanned November through January. January 24, 2018. Morristown, NJ.

Prosecutors said Session was burglarizing a Morristown apartment on Jan. 18, 2018, when a female resident returned home and found him. The victim told police Session physically attacked her, bound her, and sexually assaulted her. Session was arrested later that day.

The victim told police the burglar "attacked" her with a stun gun, demanded the PIN for her credit card and broke her cell phone and iPad. He then bound her wrists and feet and put a shirt over her face so she had difficulty breathing, according to records.

More: The first Babies 'R' US in U.S. will reopen July 19. Here's where

While the woman was incapacitated, the suspect sexually assaulted her, according to records. She told police the intruder later cut a hole in the shirt so she could breathe, records said.

After the burglar fled, the woman was able to break free and run to a neighbor, who called 911, records show.

At the time of the assault, detectives were developing information about Session as a possible suspect in the November and December burglaries and located him in another county on Friday by tracking his cell phone records, according to court documents.

After his arrest, Session admitted to having committed the burglaries. He also told police he was surprised by the woman's arrival and confessed he bound her wrists and ankles and covered her mouth to prevent her from screaming. But he denied the sexual abuse, court records show.

After years of delays, which Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll attributed to Session’s requests for adjournments and the COVID-19 trial shutdown, the case was scheduled for trial in September 2022.

Facing a 30-count indictment alleging acts including burglary, theft, kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault, Session pled guilty on Sept. 29, 2022, one day before opening statements were set to begin. His plea included an admission he committed the sexual assault.

His sentence is subject to the No Early Release Act, parole supervision for life and Megan’s Law, Carroll stated.

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Morristown NJ: Man gets 23 years for sex assault, burglaries