After five years awaiting trial, Augusta man acquitted of murder charges

Jacob A. Britt was 19 years old when a stranger got into the backseat of his car and shot Britt in the back to rob him of a cell phone, $30 and a pack of cigarettes. On Wednesday, a jury determined the state failed to prove Brandon Stevenson was Britt’s killer.

The Richmond County Superior Court jury deliberated about four hours before finding Stevenson, 29, not guilty of malice or felony murder, voluntary manslaughter, armed robbery or use of a firearm during the commission of a crime in the May 31, 2016, killing.

The bullet that would kill Britt pierced his heart and a lung. He died at Emory Hospital in the early morning hours of June 30, 2016.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Bon Air Apartments on Walton Way. Stevenson’s brother lived in the apartments, a clue that led Richmond County Sheriff's investigators to connect Stevenson to the shooting.

Brittany Sanders told a jury this week that she was with Britt that night. She had met a man named “Don” a few days before the fatal robbery, and they had exchanged phone calls to set up a time to meet to buy marijuana. Sanders later picked Stevenson out of a lineup as the man she knew as Don who shot Britt.

In his closing argument, defense attorney Dan Franck questioned the credibility of Sanders’ identification of Stevenson from a short encounter in a dark parking lot, after she had ingested illegal drugs. Franck noted a lack of murder weapon in the case, or evidence linking the stolen phones to Stevenson.

“Nobody condones the loss of another, but my obligation is to tell you it wasn’t Brandon Stevenson. He wasn’t ‘Don,’” Franck said.

Assistant District Attorney Larry Smith pointed to the sheriff's investigator who used Facebook to hunt for a “Don” and found Stevenson’s profile and then found a Stevenson who lived at the Bon Air Apartments.

Smith also argued that Sanders not only picked out Stevenson’s photograph from a lineup, but a fingerprint found on the back door of Britt’s vehicle matched Stevenson. “We know who did this and he’s sitting right over there.”

Before the trial began, Stevenson rejected an offer from the prosecutor to reduce the charge to voluntary manslaughter and the weapon violation for a sentence of 15 years in prison followed by 10 years on probation.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Jury finds man not guilty of murder and robbery, five years later