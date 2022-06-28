Five years after fatal shooting, Timothy Teasley ruled competent for second time

Three psychologists' opinions of Timothy Teasley were much the same as several years ago after his first stay at the East Louisiana State Hospital — he knows right from wrong and can assist in his defense if he decides to do so.

Teasley, facing trial on first-degree and attempted first-degree murder charges, has been diagnosed with multiple mental disorders — schizophrenia, anti-personality disorder, attention deficit disorder and substance abuse — but can function as long as he stays on his prescribed medications, said Dr. Sanket Vyas.

But Vyas and two other doctors who testified via Zoom said that, while Teasley handled his daily life activities well at the hospital, he refused to participate in anything concerning his competency or legal case.

What he told them repeatedly, each testified during a Monday hearing, was he wanted to be found guilty by reason of insanity, sent back to East Louisiana for treatment and eventually placed in a group home.

Teasley is accused of fatally shooting Thaer Zidan, 27, at the Chi-Town Gas & Grocery on 3rd Street in Alexandria on Feb. 14, 2017.

Zidan died at the scene. Another employee was shot at but wasn't wounded.

Zidan's brother, Loay Zidan, sat and watched the hearing from the gallery. He shook his head and said his family has waited five years for the case to be resolved.

In past court appearances, Teasley often has been disruptive and has been removed by bailiffs more than once. His attorney, Chad Guillot, said Teasley has yelled at jail staff, smeared his feces on jail cell walls and drank his own urine.

Hazel noted for the record that Teasley's behavior was better even though bailiffs removed him because of an outburst as the hearing ended.

"You don't like black people anyway," Teasley said as he walked out a side door.

As the hearing started, Rapides Parish Assistant District Attorney Johnny Giordano asked Vyas if Teasley had the ability to understand the proceedings against him, and help and cooperate with his attorney.

"If he chooses to, yes," replied Vyas, a forensic psychologist.

The doctor testified that there were multiple times Teasley wouldn't cooperate with staff at the hospital without a rational reason why. He said they determined Teasley simply chose not to cooperate.

Vyas said Teasley was normal as could be while doing daily activities, and he "did them quite well."

Giordano asked Vyas if Teasley made any delusional statements.

"Everything he said was pretty rational," he replied.

Vyas said Teasley has reported auditory hallucinations telling him to hurt himself, but he takes medication to treat that. He testified that Teasley voluntarily took the medicines and understood why, even agreeing that he needed them.

The doctor testified he found Teasley competent.

Thaer Zidan

In his cross examination, Guillot asked Vyas about some incidents between Teasley and at least one other patient at the hospital. Teasley threw feces in one instance and tried to stab a patient, said Guillot.

Vyas said those instances were disagreements with a specific patient and did not indicate a lack of control.

He said Teasley had a good understanding of the issues facing him. He said it was his opinion that Teasley was malingering.

Next to testify was Dr. Shannon Sanders, a clinical psychologist. She testified that, when she met with him in early February for an evaluation, Teasley focused on the word "violent" in his file.

She also said Teasley told her he didn't want to talk with her because she was white and white people thought he was violent. The evaluation ended without much success, she said.

Guillot asked if Teasley's fixation on that word indicated a mental issue.

Sanders said it was a way for Teasley to distract from and avoid the evaluation. He asked her if Teasley was highly aggressive.

She testified she wouldn't say that, but did say he has a propensity for violence. Outside of the hospital incidents and his refusal to cooperate with his competency issue, Teasley was stable while there, she said.

"Everything else, he seemed to function relatively well."

Giordano, in his cross examination, only asked Sanders if Teasley knew what he was doing on the day he refused to participate in her evaluation of him.

"Yes, sir," she replied.

Dr. Gina Mire, a forensic psychologist, saw Teasley while he was at the hospital in 2017 and earlier this year. She testified that he presented "remarkably similar" during his second stay as he had during his first.

Mire said Teasley appeared to pick and choose what he would participate in and "actively resisted" efforts to discuss his competency.

Guillot asked Mire if Teasley's act of smearing feces on walls in jail indicated a mental issue.

Mire said that is typically an anti-social behavioral issue used to achieve a desired goal. Guillot asked her if Teasley is able to assist him in his case, and she replied yes.

Teasley's trial is set for July 11.

