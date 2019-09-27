Five Years On, Hong Kong Activist Joshua Wong Speaks to TIME About the Umbrella Revolution

This time five years ago, a bespectacled 17-year-old stood atop a podium outside the Hong Kong government headquarters. Holding two microphones in his hand, student activist Joshua Wong addressed thousands of pro-democracy protestors who had taken over all eight lanes of Harcourt Road—a major thoroughfare running through the political district.

His speech, punctured by sporadic bursts of cheers and applause, helped to kick off what became known as the Umbrella Revolution. Named for the everyday item that protestors used to protect themselves against police pepper spray, the protest saw the city’s key districts paralyzed for almost three months. Demonstrators demanded that Hong Kong be able to freely elect its own leader. But while the 79-day street occupation captured world headlines, and got Wong on the cover of TIME, the protesters won no concessions.

Fast forward five years and unrest is again roiling the former British colony, this time sparked by a controversial extradition bill that would have allowed for the transfer of fugitives to mainland China. The bill has since been withdrawn, but the campaign against it has snowballed into a broader democratic rebellion and challenge to Chinese sovereignty.

Wong is just as visible today—in fact, even more so. He is the subject of a Netflix documentary and he has been on overseas tours, drumming up support for Hong Kong’s democracy movement. When the current protests broke out, he was serving jail time for his involvement in the 2014 movement. On the day of his release in June he proceeded immediately to join a rally. Together with members of his political party, Demosisto, he remains at the forefront of Hong Kong’s push for political freedom.

Joshua Wong photographed in New York City, Sept. 16, 2019. | An Rong Xu for TIME More

TIME spoke to Wong, now 22, to mark the five-year anniversary of the Umbrella Revolution.

You were the face of the protests five years ago. How would you describe your role today?

I am one of the facilitators, helping to make the voice of Hongkongers heard in the international community. I also organize student class boycotts and provide assistance for high school students.

Did you ever imagine then that Hong Kong would be where it is now?

I didn’t imagine that. I think it’s remarkable that five years ago, the day we ended the movement, we claimed we would be back—and now we are back, with even stronger determination.

The movement today is described as “leaderless”. What is the value of that?

Rather than top-down command towards activists, we have more bottom-up collaboration. The Umbrella Movement can be described as an encyclopedia. Politicians and student leaders wrote it, and let the masses read it and react passively. The movement today is like Wikipedia. It’s faceless and leaderless, but everyone is engaged. Even if you don’t know who who wrote it, who organized different campaigns, everyone recognizes their roles and has self-initiative. It’s optimistic.

How do you think the political climate in Hong Kong has changed?

Five years ago, it was “one country, two systems.” After that, it was “one country, one-and-a-half systems.” We’ve seen lawmakers unseated, book publishers kidnapped, foreign correspondents expelled and activists jailed.

Some say that the protests today are the “Umbrella Revolution 2.0.” Do you see this as a continuation?