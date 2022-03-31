Five years without answers: Police renew call for tips in disappearance of Calandra Stallworth

CRESTVIEW — It’s been five years since Calandra Rachel Stallworth last spoke to her mother on the phone and then was not heard from again.

Stallworth was 28 at the time of her disappearance. She has two daughters and maintained daily contact with her family until March 27, 2017, when she last spoke with her mother after getting off work at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa in Miramar Beach.

Stallworth was supposed to be at work the next day but never showed up. She was reported missing that same evening. Her friends, family and children have not heard from her since.

In a Monday press release, the Crestview Police Department said investigators have followed up on numerous leads and interviewed several witnesses, but still have not been able to locate Stallworth.

Police closed the first missing person report in March 2017 after Stallworth informed the Police Department that she had taken a getaway trip to Alabama with her boyfriend, Antwon Montrex Smith, and had a poor cellphone reception, according to previous reports.

Her mother filed a second missing person report April 2, 2017. When the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office located her car later that day, they found Smith driving the vehicle with another woman as his passenger. Stallworth's purse and cellphone also were in the car.

After executing a traffic stop, deputies arrested Smith on drug and weapon charges unrelated to Stallworth’s disappearance. He did not reveal any information about her disappearance during his arrest, according to police.

Smith served two years in prison on the drug and weapon charges. He was arrested again in October 2020 on suspicion of killing two men from Seattle after a drug deal in Alabama went bad.

Baldwin County officials announced Smith had been charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting that week. According to jail records, Smith is being held at the Baldwin County jail without bail.

Records indicate the case is ongoing. Smith could face life imprisonment if found guilty.

Smith and Stallworth had reportedly been dating for quite some time before she went missing.

He was the last person seen with Stallworth, and remains the primary person of interest in her disappearance, said CPD spokesman Maj. Andrew Schneider. However, more evidence is needed to file formal charges.

Police have attempted to speak with Smith, but he has been “very uncooperative,” Schneider said. Investigators expect to question him again after the capital murder case concludes.

Police still hope someone with knowledge of what happened to Calandra Stallworth will come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 850-682-2055 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers anonymously at 850-863-TIPS.

