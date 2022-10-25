Five years after young mom's fatal overdose, a judge hands her friend the final sentence

WEST PALM BEACH — From atop the bench in a West Palm Beach courtroom, Judge Scott Suskauer looked torn.

He had a choice to make: Sentence 44-year-old Vicki Sakers to prison for giving her friend a fatal dose of fentanyl. Or, as Sakers' family pleaded Friday — be lenient. Offer her closure, and a chance to rebuild her life on probation.

Charles Moreland II listened from the gallery as the judge deliberated. Closure isn't an option for him, he said. Any chance of that died with his daughter at Sakers’ Lantana home in December 2017.

Suskauer weighed his options at the end of the hearing Friday, his voice breaking at times. Nothing he could do would repair the hole left by Candace Moreland's death, the judge said. But he might keep Sakers' family from being destroyed by it, too.

Circuit Judge Scott Suskauer sentenced Vicki Sakers to three years of probation in the overdose death of Candace Moreland. She could have faced a prison sentence of longer than 10 years.

"People are dying. You've lost your husband," he said to Sakers, whose husband fatally overdosed three months before Moreland did. "Mr. Moreland's lost a daughter. I could go on and on with who's lost someone over an unfortunate disease with drug addiction."

Finally, he said: "I'm not sending Ms. Sakers to prison."

Charles Moreland watched the prosecutor's shoulders drop. He felt his own fall, too.

Suskauer sentenced Sakers to three years of probation for manslaughter, a vast departure from the 10-year prison sentence recommended by Florida's Criminal Punishment Code.

The decision concludes a five-year saga centered around the question of accountability: Who was responsible for 37-year-old Candace Moreland's death?

Friends again, they bonded over children, grief prior to overdose

The first answer was Joreel Sine, a 31-year-old fisherman and father from Lake Worth Beach who sold heroin to Sakers and Moreland that night. Sakers rattled off his name, cellphone number and description to the police officers who arrived at her home after medics took Moreland's body away.

Sakers had woken up in her bedroom from a drug-induced slumber that evening and called 911 when she saw Moreland unresponsive on the back patio.

The pair met as teenagers at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale and reconnected in 2017 after Sakers' husband died. Both now single mothers, they'd grown close over conversations about grief and their children.

Sakers had two sons, and Moreland had one of her own. They arranged for the children to spend the night with their grandparents so the two could hang out that evening.

"You like champagne?" Moreland texted in the afternoon. Sakers responded: "Of course!"

Sakers, who became addicted to opioids between 2010 and 2015 after doctors prescribed a painkiller to treat peripheral neuropathy and sciatica, asked Moreland if she wanted to do something more that night, too.

One capsule each? Sakers texted. Moreland responded: Let's split three.

Vicki Sakers is seen here after her arrest in February 2019. At the time, she faced a first-degree murder charge. Prosecutors later dropped the charge to manslaughter, to which she pleaded guilty.

Moreland wasn't an addict, her father said. He and she were lucky that way — the addictive gene seemed to have skipped them both.

"She was able to put it down whenever," Charles Moreland said. "In fact, she stopped using when she found out she was pregnant. She did not use for over 11 years."

Candace Moreland dropped out of high school weeks before graduating, he said, moved to Seattle and had a child, then moved back to Port St. Lucie when her relationship soured.

Within two months, she'd gotten her driver's license for the first time. She earned a scholarship to Indian River State College and graduated with honors.

Two years after that, she earned her master's degree in psychology from Florida Atlantic University. Her dream was to be a therapist, her father said.

"She just wanted to help," Charles Moreland said. "Which brings us to where we are. Sakers lost her husband in September. My daughter was so good-hearted, she even loaned the down payment for his interment."

Texts between Sakers and Moreland indicate that they did drugs together at least once before. The pills they took on Dec. 16, 2017, were cut with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 times more potent than the heroin the women believed they were doing.

"She should have known better," Moreland's father said of Sakers, whose name is like poison in his mouth.

She got the capsules for herself and his daughter from the same dealer who sold the batch suspected of killing her husband three months prior.

Change in state law allowed woman to face murder charge in friend's death

Moreland's father was asleep in the living room of his Port St. Lucie home when police knocked on the door. He'd fallen asleep restringing his daughter's guitar — she didn't know how to play it yet, but she was teaching herself.

"I can't even look out the window of my front door anymore," Charles Moreland said. "I'm afraid to see my street loaded with police cars at three o'clock in the morning."

Candace Moreland was 37 years old when she died in December 2017 of a drug overdose at the home of Vicki Sakers, a childhood friend. Sakers pleaded guilty to manslaughter in her death and received a sentence of three years of probation in October 2022.

Sakers told police she hadn't done drugs the night Moreland died. The lie was born out of fear that her children might be taken from her, she said later. She'd already spent about four months in jail away from them in 2016 for a child neglect charge after authorities found syringes and loose pills on the floor of her and her husband's Wellington home.

She was forthcoming about the rest of the night's events, her public defender, Stephen Arbuzow, told the judge. Sakers helped arrange a meeting between undercover detectives and Sine, who officers were intent on charging with Moreland's death.

Moreland's overdose would likely have been considered an accident had it happened years earlier. But Florida expanded its homicide statute in 2017 to include fentanyl as a murder weapon.

Under the new law, dealers whose customers fatally overdose on the drug could be charged with first-degree murder, punishable by life in prison or the death penalty.

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg promised in 2018 to use the bill to "aggressively charge drug dealers who spread deadly fentanyl-laced heroin," and he indicted a handful of people on first-degree murder charges.

Detectives assured Sakers that Sine's time among them was coming. They just needed her to continue helping until they had enough evidence to prosecute him.

Sakers began to fear for her and her family's safety in February 2018, when she received a text from Sine: If anything happened to him, it said, she would face consequences.

She sent a screenshot of the text to detectives. Could they protect her? she asked. Sine knew where she lived, and she felt his threat was genuine.

The prosecutor at the time, John Parnofiello, now a Palm Beach County circuit court judge presiding over the domestic violence division, told her they couldn't. Nor could they prosecute Sine unless Sakers agreed to testify against him in court.

Sakers stopped cooperating with the officers then, and the fallout, Arbuzow wrote, was swift. Parnofiello indicted Sakers on first-degree murder in Moreland's death.

In an alternative universe, Moreland would be the one standing trial, Arbuzow wrote. Sakers could "just as easily" have died instead.

Family's testimony at hearing detailed woman's effort to rebuild life

The state continued to seek Sakers' help even after arresting and charging her with murder, Sakers' lawyer said. After spending eight months in jail, she provided a sworn statement that helped secure her release and lead to Sine's indictment in 2019.

This would be her saving grace.

"Without her, Mr. Sine would be out there continuing to sell drugs around the community," Suskauer said. "She needs to benefit from that. That put her at great risk."

Prosecutors charged Sine with first-degree murder for Moreland's death but agreed to a lesser charge of manslaughter in exchange for his guilty plea. Suskauer sentenced him to 12 years in prison in May, leaving behind a hole in Sine's own family.

"Joreel is a father, has beautiful boys. He liked to fish," said Ed Reagan, who defended Sine against the state's homicide charge. "He has a very close-knit, tight, loving Haitian family."

His 12-year sentence is "most definitely too low," Moreland's father said. He watched as the testimony given by Sakers and her family pushed Suskauer toward an even lower sentence Friday.

Sakers' addiction destroyed her relationship with her family, she told the judge. Her two-year sobriety, and her family's forgiveness, is what's pieced it back together.

"I'm more proud of my mother than anything in this world," said Sakers' son Sebastian. "She's a testament that people can change."

His mother has a driver's license now for the first time in a decade, and an almost-full-time job in Lake Worth Beach. On Friday, she got Suskauer's best wishes, too.

"Good luck to you, Ms. Sakers," the judge said. "Good luck to you, Mr. Moreland."

Charles Moreland walked out of the courtroom after, struggling to catch his breath. It felt like a punch to the gut, he said. In the hallway, he stared at the ocean through the courthouse windows until he regained his composure.

The judge had expressed his condolences for the 65-year-old and his grandson. He'd said he knows there's nothing but silence for them now that their Candace is gone. Charles Moreland drove home to exactly that.

"There will never, ever be closure," he said later. "That can never, ever happen. Once you hold someone that dear to you, their situation will never close."

For now, at least, he can let the memories rest.

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

