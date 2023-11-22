These five York County teens will be in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. How to watch

As millions in America watch the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, five South Carolina teenagers from York County will be among the participants.

Lizzie Martin, Kaylee Brown, Brooklyn Grace Bowers, Teagan Connelly, and Angelina Gentry are in the Spirit of America group that will perform in one of the world’s most famous parades in New York City, said Julie Martin of Julie’s Fancy Feet Dance Academy. The dance studio is in downtown York.

The studio posted the accomplishment on social media.

The dancers had to audition and be accepted into the Spirit of America group that is represented in the parade each year, Martin said in a phone interview with The Herald on Wednesday. Martin is in New York preparing and rehearsing with the group.

“It is a big deal,” Martin said. “A big honor.”

The honor was so big that the city of York posted congratulations on the city’s official Facebook page and urged the community to tune in and watch.

The parade airs from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday on NBC.