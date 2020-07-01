Fiverr International (FVRR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fiverr International (FVRR) closed at $75.20, marking a +1.87% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.5%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had gained 6.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 5.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.89%.

FVRR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.08, up 57.89% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $36.52 million, up 40.93% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.30 per share and revenue of $147.38 million, which would represent changes of +48.28% and +37.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FVRR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.08% higher. FVRR is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

