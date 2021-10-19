How to Fix Cracks in the Most Common Home Surfaces
Check your walls, floors, vents, and more.
Check your walls, floors, vents, and more.
Claims that the US is running short on everything miss a key point. Record imports are part of the reason for the epic supply-chain congestion.
The former president is jealous of how the media is covering the late Republican's death
Angelina Jolie plays Thena — a warrior with immense strength, speed and stamina — in Eternals
Jennifer Gates, the eldest daughter of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, celebrated her wedding to Nayel Nassar over the weekend
Curious what activities may be associated with higher COVID-19 transmission? Here's what data suggests.
Joel Embiid held court shortly after Ben Simmons was tossed from practice on Tuesday, and the big man shredded the disgruntled All-Star. By Adam Hermann
A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said. More than two dozen train stops passed as the man harassed, groped and eventually raped the woman, the police chief for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said at a news conference Monday. Both the man and woman got on the train at the same stop Wednesday night in North Philadelphia.
Mac Jones has taken a beating this season.
Becoming a Disney princess at one of the company's theme parks is a dream job for many.
I'm a culinary expert who loves the wholesale retailer but there are some things I never get at Costco, like fruit, frozen salmon, and bread crumbs
It’s just the latest fan incident at Bank of America Stadium to go viral.
The family of a California Black construction worker wants answers after their loved one was shot several times in what is now being looked at […]
Kate Middleton fully embodied fall this evening in London when the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in a long red turtleneck dress for Forward Trust's “Taking Action on Addiction” campaign launch.
Rousey used Instagram to call attention to the stigma around breastfeeding.
Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly freeway shooting near McCarran Airport early Monday morning.
Comedy CentralJordan Klepper hadn’t attended a Trump rally since he inadvertently found himself in the middle of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, “a day no one will ever forget, unless you’re a Republican member of Congress,” the Daily Show contributor joked in his latest dispatch. But this past week, Klepper boldly returned to the scene, trolling the crowd at the former president’s big Iowa event for the most embarrassing devotees he could find.What he discovered more than anything was banners, flag
In a brutal bye week, you can't keep waiting for struggling players to deliver. It's time to make some tough drops. Jennifer Eakins is here to help with a list of Week 7 cut candidates.
It's a hard week for Lord Disick.
“Nearly 70,000 Texans have tragically died from COVID,” the Australian official said. “There have been zero deaths in the Territory.”
Baseball's brainiest team looked downright stupid after deciding to have Julio Urías pitch the eighth inning of a 5-4 NLCS Game 2 loss to the Braves.