To fix Florida's affordable housing crisis, we must build more homes | Andrade

If liberal opponents of Governor DeSantis and the Republican Florida Legislature want to blame me and my conservative colleagues for the affordability of housing in Florida, I’d have to say they’re partially right. Here’s why:

People are moving to Florida in droves. Florida is number one in net domestic migration. I’m sure it’s only a coincidence that Republicans recently overtook Democrats in voter registrations for the first time in Florida’s modern history and that margin has now increased, as of today, by over 800,000 voters. I’m no statistician, but I assume that the folks moving here share the same values my colleagues and I espouse.

The economic principle of supply and demand states that when demand goes up for a fixed supply, prices increase. The only way to reduce prices holistically is to increase supply, any other solution equates to a Band-Aid on a bullet wound. Price caps and rent controls might feel good, but they lead to long term negative results. When we look at municipalities that have instituted these arbitrary market controls, the long term results are often abysmal.

The only reliable and effective way to address the skyrocketing demand for housing in the “Free State of Florida,” is to build more housing units where people can live.

From my perspective, the government’s largest effects on housing prices should relate solely to our regulation of construction trades, land use and permitting. While there is an argument that subsidies and government assistance should be the major focus for governments, I generally believe, as do most of my conservative colleagues, that tax dollars injected improperly into that market can have wildly divergent effects. Simply put, when it comes to subsidies for housing, your mileage may vary. That’s not to say we do not provide assistance; we just emphasize a data driven approach in Florida before expending your tax dollars on subsidy programs. As the appropriations chair overseeing our housing programs, I’ve recommended $483 million for Florida’s affordable housing, down payment and closing assistance programs in this year’s budget alone.

Other than the cost of housing, the affordability concerns my constituents raise generally relate to the cost to keep and maintain your home. These costs relate to property taxes, property insurance, and home maintenance.

Our per capita taxes are some of the lowest in the country, we cap increases on property taxes for homesteaded property, and we’ve funded millions of dollars for programs like the My Safe Florida Home Program to help Floridians storm harden and maintain their homes. Using the My Safe Florida Home Program can often reduce your property insurance premiums as well.

On the topic of property insurance: property insurers’ profits are statutorily controlled and capped, but their incurred costs are passed on to consumers in the form of your premiums. There are three main drivers of the cost of your premiums: 1) the cost to rebuild your home after a disaster 2) the litigation environment and 3) the cost of reinsurance.

I’m willing to bet that your home’s value has increased substantially in the past two years and the cost to rebuild that home has gone up about 40% due to the cost of materials and labor. For the value of your home, blame me and my colleagues for making Florida the migration magnet that it is. For the cost of inflation, all I can say is that I voted for Trump.

As for the weather, California’s premiums have increased due to wildfires in the same way Florida’s have increased due to hurricanes. While I don’t think much of Gavin Newsom as a governor, I don’t blame Gavin Newsom for the weather in California.

On the litigation front, the Florida Legislature passed sweeping litigation reforms in 2022 and 2023. You can still sue your insurance company for violating your insurance contract, but the fraudsters driving up those litigation costs will have a harder time finding a payday on the backs of your premium payments. Early reports from Florida’s Office of Insurance Regulation show that insurance premiums are beginning to trend down because of these reforms, and we should continue seeing that downward trend next year.

As for reinsurance, we can do more. The costs for reinsurance are passed directly back on to consumers. By increasing competition in the reinsurance market, we can drive down those costs and directly impact your premiums.

Short of creating the “Obamacare of property insurance,” i.e. a single payor system where the state is your insurer, expanding our role in the reinsurance market is the only thing left that we as a government can do to reduce your premiums in the long term. That’s why I helped introduce HB 1293, a bill designed to inject more competition into the reinsurance market.

Housing affordability is a serious issue, my constituents understand I’m doing everything I can to help. Partisan opponents of our Republican Legislature and Governor DeSantis need to be more sincere and less political if they actually want to solve these issues along with us.

Rep. Alex Andrade represents Florida House District 2.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Florida's affordable housing crisis can be fixed | Rep. Alex Andrade