Fix the Nintendo Switch’s biggest design flaw for $11

Everything about the Nintendo Switch is awesome, from its convertible design to all the great games available for the console. Well… ALMOST everything about it is awesome. If you’re like me, you think the flimsy kickstand is going to break every single time you open it. And if you’re not careful, one of these days it’s going to. Instead of tempting fate, pick up a Nulaxy Tablet Stand for Nintendo Switch. It’s the sturdy, durable stand your beloved Switch deserves.

【Universal Compatibility】: Nulaxy A3 tablet stand works with all 4-13 inch Smartphones, Tablets and e-readers, such as Nintendo Switch, iPhone X 8 / 6 / 6s / 7 / 7 plus, Galaxy S9 / S8 / S7 / S6 / Note6, iPad mini / pro / Air, Samsung Tab, Google Nexus, Kindle, even in protect cover. The hook width of the stand is 14mm, please make sure the thickness of your device is no more than 14mm (0.55 in)

【Sturdy & Protective】: This phone stand is made of high quality premium aluminum, it stays firmly in place, hold your device steadily, no worry any wobble at all. The rubber pads can protect your phone from any scratches and sliding.

【Adjustable & Portable】: This tablet stand is easy to be rotated up and down for comfortable height or angle, supports hands-free, allows you to play and charge simultaneously, which is a good desk accessories while watching video, playing games, listening to music, making a phone call, viewing recipes, using Facetime and Youtube.

【Note】: For a tablet larger than 8 inch, set it in landscape mode will provide more stability.

【Worry-free purchase】: Nulaxy provides 12 month money-back or new replacements . If you have any problems or questions, just feel free to contact our friendly And helpful customer service.

