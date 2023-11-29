Fix-up plan for Upper West Side’s flood-prone Dinosaur Playground moves ahead: RENDERINGS

An asteroid may have done in the dinosaurs, but 65 million years later it’s catastrophic flooding that threatens Riverside Park’s beloved Dinosaur Playground.

A reconstruction proposal from the city Parks Department to address “severe” drainage and accessibility issues in the Upper West Side playground has the Landmarks Preservation Commission’s seal of approval —an advisory step before a final city decision on the project.

The plan, still in its early design stages, would bring new picnic tables, game tables, benches, swings — including handicap swings — taller fencing and rain gardens to the historic playground.

Additionally, a new ADA pedestrian ramp would be installed at the playground entrance, and concrete ramps would be added to the center by the water play area, and a new drainage system would be installed. Plans presented to the Landmarks Commission indicate existing sandboxes would be removed.

There would also be new play equipment, including a dinosaur-themed jungle gym and hatched “dino eggs” for children to sit in.

The fate of the famed fiberglass dinosaurs, installed in 1981, is less clear, though they’re unlikely to go extinct. Plans call for the dinosaurs to be “removed and salvaged,” and a Parks spokesperson told the Daily News the department is “exploring the possibility of refinishing the original dinosaur sculptures.”

“We are investigating retaining or restoring or replacing the existing dinosaur structures and moving them to a feature position in the northern entrance of the park,” said Stephen Whitehouse, principal at the firm Starr Whitehouse, who presented the proposal to the Landmarks Commssion on Tuesday.

Dinosaur Playground — located along Riverside Drive between W. 96th and W. 98th streets — is a little over an acre in size. It’s been plagued with several issues in recent years: its lower level is not accessible and its bowl-like structure means it’s prone to what Whitehouse called “chronic flooding.”

It was swamped during Hurricane Ida in 2021, and a sinkhole at the north end means part of the playground is currently closed.

About $8.6 million has been budgeted for the project from city and FEMA funds. The design process kicked off in June and is expected to be completed by November 2024. Construction likely won’t begin until 2025 at the earliest.

The reconstruction, which the Landmarks Preservation Commission approved Tuesday in a 10-1 vote, already has the support of the local community board. The plan now goes to the Public Design Commission for review and a final decision. The fixes need to go through the process because Riverside Park is a scenic landmark.

The playground was originally constructed in the 1930s during the Robert Moses-era expansion of the park.

“I’m just grateful — maybe it’s coming off the festive season — to see that there’s still budget to make the improvement that’s badly needed,” said Landmarks commissioner Wellington Chen.

Chen said the playground “is getting its proper due and attention. I think it’ll bring a lot of joy to a lot of children.”