Fix Price Group PLC (LON:FIXP) Top Key Executive Artem Khachatryan, the company's largest shareholder sees 13%reduction in holdings value

If you want to know who really controls Fix Price Group PLC (LON:FIXP), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 73% to be precise, is individual insiders. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

As a result, insiders as a group endured the highest losses after market cap fell by US$127m.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Fix Price Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Fix Price Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Fix Price Group does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Fix Price Group's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Fix Price Group. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In Fix Price Group's case, its Top Key Executive, Artem Khachatryan, is the largest shareholder, holding 36% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 35% and 7.4% of the stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Dmitry Kirsanov directly holds 1.2% of the total shares outstanding.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 71% stake.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Fix Price Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems that insiders own more than half the Fix Price Group PLC stock. This gives them a lot of power. So they have a US$620m stake in this US$850m business. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 13% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Fix Price Group. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 7.4%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Fix Price Group (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

