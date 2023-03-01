Fix Price Group Reports Full Year 2022 Earnings

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Fix Price Group (LON:FIXP) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: ₽277.6b (up 21% from FY 2021).

  • Net income: ₽21.4b (flat on FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 7.7% (down from 9.3% in FY 2021). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Fix Price Group shares are up 20% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Fix Price Group (at least 1 which is a bit concerning), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

