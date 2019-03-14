How to Fix Squeaky Brakes

From Popular Mechanics

Squeaky brakes are a serious automotive annoyance. But are squeaking brakes dangerous? How much does it cost to fix them? We've got your answers right here.

What Causes Breaks to Squeak?

Don't expect brakes to be totally quiet-sometimes, they're going to make some noises. Don't panic, because a squeaky brake can stop a car just like a silent one can.

What causes the squeal? Modern brakes use a cast-iron disc squeezed between two brake pads lined with friction material. Under the right conditions, the disc, the pads and the caliper they're mounted in can start to vibrate-in exactly the same way a violin's string vibrates when stroked by the horsehairs on the bow. Most brake squeals occur at a single discrete frequency. The speed of the vehicle and how hard you press down on the left pedal will only change the volume of noise, because the pitch is controlled by the stiffness and mass of the pad and disc.

Inadequate development at the manufacturer that leaves brake systems prone to noise can usually be overcome by a Saturday mechanic without totally re-engineering the caliper/mount/pad/disc system. We can try to damp out the noise, or simply change the resonant frequency of the whole arrangement until it stops singing in any audible frequency. Here's how.

Normal Brake Pad Noises

Many brake pad compositions will make a swishing or grinding noise for the first few stops in the morning until the pads warm up and drive off any moisture they've accumulated overnight. Ever notice a hissing or grinding noise on some rainy or dewy mornings? It's the pads sweeping a thin film of rust that's formed on the iron discs, and it's perfectly normal.

In the past, brake pad friction material relied heavily on asbestos. Unfortunately, asbestos tended to give asbestos workers and brake mechanics lung cancer, so the industry has almost completely changed over to less dangerous alternatives. Kevlar is one material that's seen a lot of use, but it tends to be dusty. Improved brake performance is more important nowadays because of increased safety requirements and equipment-and the extra road-hugging weight that comes along with these. That leads to the increased use of metallics and ceramics in the brake pad friction material. And this stuff can make the brakes hiss or even grind a little as you slow down. It's a small price to pay for increased performance. So all pad noise is fine, right? Hold up there, Sparky, there's one brake noise you need to pay attention to right away.

Many brake pads have a small finger of spring steel that will scrape on the disc as the pad reaches its wear limit. This tells you that it's time to change pads for fresh, thicker ones before the friction material wears completely away, and you're trying to slow down on the metal backing plates. It's a sound not easily confused with brake squeal-it's more of a ripping-sheet-metal noise, not a single, high-pitched note.

Stop the Squeak

