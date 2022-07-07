Fix my tanks, Putin orders Russian industry - live updates

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Warrington
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Nadhim Zahawi
    British politician (born 1967)
Vladimir Putin Russia companies workers war effort sanctions military supplies - Dmitry Azarov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File
Vladimir Putin Russia companies workers war effort sanctions military supplies - Dmitry Azarov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File

The Kremlin will hand itself greater powers over private businesses and workers after sanctions left it struggling to supply weapons for its war in Ukraine.

Proposed new laws would ease labour regulations to allow defence companies to repair tanks and weapons and produce new goods for the military.

They would also tighten control over the workforce, giving the Government power to impose measures including night shifts and overtime work.

A bill passing through the Duma cited the “short-term increased need to repair weapons and military equipment and ensure supplies”.

The move highlights Russia’s difficulties to keep its war effort going after its plans for a rapid victory failed and as sanctions hamper its economy.

Earlier this week the Kremlin unveiled £24bn of spending cuts over the next three years as Russia braces for a recession.

08:27 AM

Jet2 blasts 'inexcusable' airport disruption

Jet2 travel chaos - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg
Jet2 travel chaos - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Jet2 has taken aim at "inexcusable" airport chaos as the holiday firm warned its performance in the year ahead will depend on how quickly services can return to normal.

The group said it has been "directly impacted" by the disruption as it laid bare the troubles caused by airports and suppliers being "woefully ill-prepared and poorly resourced".

It said customers have had to endure a "very much poorer experience" than they should have, with passengers hit by flight delays, cancellations, long queues, baggage handling problems, and a lack of onboard catering supplies.

The comments came as Jet2 reported operating losses narrowed to £323.9m for the year to the end of March, down from £336.1m the previous year.

Pre-tax losses widened to £388.8m from £341.3m.

Jet2 executive chairman Philip Meeson said: "Most of our 10 UK base airports have been woefully ill-prepared and poorly resourced for the volume of customers they could reasonably expect."

He said this was "inexcusable, bearing in mind our flights have been on sale for many months and our load factors are quite normal".

08:16 AM

Shell set for $1bn windfall from record fuel prices

Shell reckons it landed a windfall of more than $1bn (£840m) last quarter as surging fuel prices boosted its refining business.

The FTSE 100 energy giant said its indicative refining margin jumped to $28.04 a barrel in the second quarter – up from $10.23 in the first three months of the year.

That increase is expected to have a positive impact of between $800m and $1.2bn.

It's the first sign of how oil companies have benefited from a recent surge in fuel prices that have left motorists forking out record sums at the pumps.

Shell also expects reversals of between $3.5bn and $4.5bn on previously impaired assets after revising up its long-term oil price predictions.

The company took a $3.9bn impairment in the first quarter stemming from its planned exit from assets in Russia.

08:09 AM

Elon Musk fathered twins with one of his top executives

Elon Musk twins - Saul Martinez/Getty Images
Elon Musk twins - Saul Martinez/Getty Images

ICYMI – an explosive story from overnight reveals Elon Musk's total count of children has risen to nine.

The Tesla chief and Shivon Zilis, a top executive at his neurotechnology firm Neuralink, had twins in November 2021, according to a Business Insider report.

In April, Mr Musk and Ms Zilis filed a petition to change the name of the twins to "have their father's last name" and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name, the report said, citing court documents.

A month later, a Texas judge approved the petition, the report added.

It also said Ms Zilis has recently been floated as one of the people Mr Musk could tap to run Twitter after his $44bn deal acquisition.

Ms Zilis, 36, is identified on her LinkedIn profile as director of operations and special projects at Neuralink, which is co-founded and chaired by Mr Musk, 51.

​Read the full story here

08:02 AM

FTSE 100 opens higher

The FTSE 100 has pushed higher at the open, extending its run of gains after a sell-off earlier in the week.

The blue-chip index rose just shy of 1pc to 7,177 points.

07:55 AM

House prices jump at fastest pace since 2007

UK house prices have shrugged off fears of a market slowdown, rising at their fastest monthly pace since early 2007 in June.

A continued shortage in supply combined with strong demand drove prices up for a 12th consecutive month. Prices rose 1.8pc from May and were 13pc ahead of the same month last year.

The average price of a home is now £294,845, according to Halifax.

Russell Galley, managing director at Halifax, said:

The UK housing market defied any expectations of a slowdown.

The supply-demand imbalance continues to be the reason house prices are rising so sharply. Demand is still strong – though activity levels have slowed to be in line with pre-Covid averages – while the stock of available properties for sale remains extremely low.

07:48 AM

Russian oil could be capped at $60 a barrel

The US and its allies are said to have discussed capping the price of Russian oil at between $40 and $60.

The range spans from what is believed to be Russia’s marginal cost of production and the price of its oil before its invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg reports.

G7 countries and the EU have already agreed to phase out Russian oil imports, but Moscow has simply ramped up supplies to other countries.

Russia is still pulling in more than $600m (£502m) a day from oil. Benchmark Brent crude is currently trading at around $100 a barrel.

07:43 AM

Putin orders businesses to help fix weapons

Good morning. 

Putin is tightening his grip over businesses and workers as the Russian economy begins to falter.

The Kremlin has proposed new laws that would force private businesses to repair tanks and weapons and make new goods for the military.

It would also force "special measures" on workers, including night shifts and overtime.

The drastic move reflects Russia's difficulties as its war in Ukraine drags on and sanctions continue to hammer the economy.

Earlier this week the Kremlin unveiled £24bn of spending cuts over the next three years as Russia braces for a recession.

5 things to start your day

1) US buyer cleared for takeover of British nuclear sub supplier - Ultra Electronics will be sold to Boston-based Advent International

2) Six Nations Rugby chairman denies conspiring to destroy Phones 4U - Ronan Dunne testified that he attended a secret lunch with Olaf Swantee but did not discuss pricing strategies

3) HSBC to sell Russian division to banking tycoon - Lender under pressure from ministers to 'fully condemn' Kremlin's war

4) Nadhim Zahawi’s fight for tax cuts in the face of brutal economics - Time is not on the side of the new Chancellor with his colleagues in open revolt

5) Inside the corporate war engulfing Ben & Jerry’s activist agenda - Serving up social justice leaves sour taste for Unilever

What happened overnight

Tokyo shares opened higher this morning, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index rising 0.7pc.

In contrast, Hong Kong stocks opened down. The Hang Seng Index dropped 1pc and the Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.07 percent, or 2.22 points, to 3,353.13.

However, the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.06pc.

Coming up today

  • Corporate:  Baltic Classified Group, Currys, Watches of Switzerland (full-year results); Entain, Ferrexpo, John Wood Group, Persimmon, RS Group, Victrex (trading update)

  • Economics: Halifax house prices (UK); ADP employment change, jobless claims (US)

Recommended Stories

  • Kremlin official suggests Russia could one day try to reclaim Alaska from the US

    The US purchased Alaska from the Russian government for $7.2 million in 1867. The territory was admitted into the Union in 1959.

  • £50bn wiped off FTSE 100 over global recession fears

    A sell-off has swept through markets as mounting convictions of an imminent global recession sparked a flight to safety and a dash to dump anything linked to growth.

  • Rising inflation pushes staggering 71 million people worldwide into poverty

    Rising inflation as a result of Russia's war in Ukraine is eroding the buying power of consumers all over the world, pushing millions into poverty.

  • Russia attends G20 meeting set to be dominated by Ukraine conflict

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was on the Indonesian island of Bali on Thursday preparing for a G20 gathering that will be his first face-to-face meeting with the fiercest critics of his country's invasion of Ukraine. The G20 foreign ministers' meeting runs until Friday in host country Indonesia, which has this year grappled with the tough balancing act of running a global summit buffeted by geopolitical pressures and a global food crisis blamed on the Ukraine war. There was tight security on Thursday as foreign diplomats descended on the tropical island for a meeting where the Russia-Ukraine conflict will be front and centre.

  • Bridge between Russian-occupied Melitopol and Tokmak blown up Zaporizhzhia Military Administration

    ALONA MAZURENKO - WEDNESDAY, 6 JULY 2022, 22:23 Oleksandr Starukh, head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, said that the bridge between the Russian-occupied cities of Melitopol and Tokmak has been blown up.

  • US, UK leaders raise fresh alarms about Chinese espionage

    The head of the FBI and the leader of Britain’s domestic intelligence agency raised fresh alarms Wednesday about the Chinese government, warning business leaders that Beijing is determined to steal their technology for competitive gain. FBI Director Christopher Wray reaffirmed longstanding concerns in denouncing economic espionage and hacking operations by China as well as the Chinese government’s efforts to stifle dissent abroad. The remarks also showed the extent to which Wray and the FBI regard the Chinese government as not only a law enforcement and intelligence challenge, but are also attuned to the implications of Beijing's foreign policy actions.

  • Mick Mulvaney says GOP members see Trump as 'damaged' and that he would not vote for former president again

    Mick Mulvaney also signaled that he distrusted Mark Meadows. Mulvaney was replaced by Meadows after he resigned in protest of the January 6 riots.

  • Russians suffering huge losses as Ukrainian army holds them back in Donbas — Luhansk governor

    Ukraine’s army is holding back the Russian invasion force on the border of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration Serhiy Hayday wrote on Telegram on July 6.

  • Ukrainians cling to life at front line: 'We are patriots'

    Viktor Lazar shares his war-side balcony with a pair of opera glasses and a tiny orange snake, his only companion in an apartment that seems to sit at the edge of the world. Lazar estimates the Russians are just 10 kilometers (6 miles) away. As the war grinds into its fifth month along deadly fault lines in Ukraine’s east and south, Lazar and his few neighbors in Kharkiv's vast and shattered neighborhood of Saltivka represent a life without resolution in which many are trapped.

  • New leader takes over at F-35 program office

    The program executive officer is responsible for steering one of the most complex and vital programs in the Defense Department, the fifth-generation fighter flown by the U.S. Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps, as well as multiple international partners.

  • Swiss give cool reply to Ukraine call for seizing Russian assets

    Switzerland has given a cool response to calls from Ukraine's prime minister to use frozen assets of ultra-wealthy Russians to help fund his country's $750 billion reconstruction project. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal told a conference in Lugano that $300-500 billion of Russian assets had been frozen by the United States, European Union and Britain, money he said could help rebuild wrecked schools, hospitals and homes. "We propose to find (a) formula to create national and international legislation for (creating the) possibility of confiscation of frozen assets in case of unprovoked aggression," Shmygal said, referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russia's Medvedev warns United States: messing with a nuclear power is folly

    Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev told the United States on Wednesday that attempts by the West to punish a nuclear power such as Russia for the war in Ukraine risked endangering humanity. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered the most serious crisis in relations between Russia and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, when many people feared the world was on the brink of nuclear war.

  • ‘Fewer signed contracts, fewer bidding wars’: A slowdown in Manhattan real estate may be a grim warning for the U.S. housing market

    The median sales price for residential properties sold in Manhattan rose to a record high in the second quarter, up 10.6% annually to $1.25 million, while the average sales price reached its third-highest on record, a report by property appraiser Miller Samuel Inc. and real-estate brokerage Douglas Elliman said this week. “Cash buyer market-share rose to the third-highest tracked, rebounding from the low recorded five quarters ago.” “This suggests that the current quarter represents a peak period of closed sales activity,” the report said.

  • Retired US General Ben Hodges on how the war might develop

    The former commanding general of the United States Army Europe, Ben Hodges, says that Russian troops will be pushed back to their Feb. 24 positions by the end of the year.

  • 217-pound turtle dragged 2 fishing rods, 10 hooks, part of tire, Florida rescuers say

    The debris was tangled around one of her flippers.

  • Explosion rocks Georgia Guidestones, 'America's Stonehenge'

    STORY: A large portion of the structure was destroyed before dawn on Wednesday when "unknown individuals detonated an explosive device," the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said on its Twitter feed.The collection of gray monoliths was erected in 1980 in the middle of a large field near the town of Elberton, Georgia, off Highway 77, and is listed as a tourist attraction by the state's travel site and the Elbert County Chamber of Commerce.The GBI said the Elbert County Sheriff's Office, which has joined it and other agencies investigating the incident, discovered the damage when its officers responded to the blast.Few additional details were provided, and it was left unclear whether authorities observed the explosion themselves or whether it was seen or heard by others and reported to police.Aerial footage by ABC affiliate WSB-TV shows one of the structure's five monoliths crumbled into jagged pieces strewn about the ground, and a chunk of the monument's roof broken off at one corner. A large number of investigators and their vehicles were visible at the scene, about 100 miles (160.93 km) east of Georgia's capital.

  • Finland seizes hundreds of Russian freight cars as EU sanctions bite

    Finland has seized nearly a thousand freight cars belonging to Russian companies as a result of European Union sanctions, according to Finnish state-owned rail operator VR and a letter from Russia's rail monopoly seen by Reuters. As Finland's VR moved to reduce railway traffic with Russia after the EU sanctioned Russian coal supplies in April, 865 rail cars from Russia were seized by bailiffs, according to the June 6 dated letter from Russian Railways to the Ministry of Transport.

  • Singapore hangs 2 drug traffickers despite opposition

    Two drug traffickers were hanged in Singapore on Thursday, bringing the number of executions this year in the city-state to four despite growing calls to abolish its death penalty. Activists said the prison department handed the belongings and death certificates for Malaysian national Kalwant Singh and Singaporean Norasharee Gous to their families after their execution Thursday morning. Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and other anti-death penalty groups said the executions were a blatant flouting of international human rights norms.

  • Ahead of G-20 ministers' meeting, China slams US, NATO

    China launched a scathing attack on the U.S. and NATO on Wednesday, days before a meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian’s comments underscore the increasingly fractious relationship, along with China’s increasingly confrontational approach to foreign relations that heatedly rejects criticism. At last week’s NATO summit in Spain, Blinken accused China of “seeking to undermine the rules-based international order.”

  • Oil sell-off: 'We believe this move has overshot,' Goldman Sachs says

    The violent sell-off in oil prices amid recession fears may prove short-lived, argues Goldman Sachs.