Fix my tanks, Putin orders Russian industry - live updates

The Kremlin will hand itself greater powers over private businesses and workers after sanctions left it struggling to supply weapons for its war in Ukraine.

Proposed new laws would ease labour regulations to allow defence companies to repair tanks and weapons and produce new goods for the military.

They would also tighten control over the workforce, giving the Government power to impose measures including night shifts and overtime work.

A bill passing through the Duma cited the “short-term increased need to repair weapons and military equipment and ensure supplies”.

The move highlights Russia’s difficulties to keep its war effort going after its plans for a rapid victory failed and as sanctions hamper its economy.

Earlier this week the Kremlin unveiled £24bn of spending cuts over the next three years as Russia braces for a recession.

08:27 AM

Jet2 blasts 'inexcusable' airport disruption

Jet2 has taken aim at "inexcusable" airport chaos as the holiday firm warned its performance in the year ahead will depend on how quickly services can return to normal.

The group said it has been "directly impacted" by the disruption as it laid bare the troubles caused by airports and suppliers being "woefully ill-prepared and poorly resourced".

It said customers have had to endure a "very much poorer experience" than they should have, with passengers hit by flight delays, cancellations, long queues, baggage handling problems, and a lack of onboard catering supplies.

The comments came as Jet2 reported operating losses narrowed to £323.9m for the year to the end of March, down from £336.1m the previous year.

Pre-tax losses widened to £388.8m from £341.3m.

Jet2 executive chairman Philip Meeson said: "Most of our 10 UK base airports have been woefully ill-prepared and poorly resourced for the volume of customers they could reasonably expect."

He said this was "inexcusable, bearing in mind our flights have been on sale for many months and our load factors are quite normal".

08:16 AM

Shell set for $1bn windfall from record fuel prices

Shell reckons it landed a windfall of more than $1bn (£840m) last quarter as surging fuel prices boosted its refining business.

The FTSE 100 energy giant said its indicative refining margin jumped to $28.04 a barrel in the second quarter – up from $10.23 in the first three months of the year.

That increase is expected to have a positive impact of between $800m and $1.2bn.

It's the first sign of how oil companies have benefited from a recent surge in fuel prices that have left motorists forking out record sums at the pumps.

Shell also expects reversals of between $3.5bn and $4.5bn on previously impaired assets after revising up its long-term oil price predictions.

The company took a $3.9bn impairment in the first quarter stemming from its planned exit from assets in Russia.

08:09 AM

Elon Musk fathered twins with one of his top executives

ICYMI – an explosive story from overnight reveals Elon Musk's total count of children has risen to nine.

The Tesla chief and Shivon Zilis, a top executive at his neurotechnology firm Neuralink, had twins in November 2021, according to a Business Insider report. In April, Mr Musk and Ms Zilis filed a petition to change the name of the twins to "have their father's last name" and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name, the report said, citing court documents. A month later, a Texas judge approved the petition, the report added. It also said Ms Zilis has recently been floated as one of the people Mr Musk could tap to run Twitter after his $44bn deal acquisition. Ms Zilis, 36, is identified on her LinkedIn profile as director of operations and special projects at Neuralink, which is co-founded and chaired by Mr Musk, 51.

08:02 AM

FTSE 100 opens higher

The FTSE 100 has pushed higher at the open, extending its run of gains after a sell-off earlier in the week.

The blue-chip index rose just shy of 1pc to 7,177 points.

07:55 AM

House prices jump at fastest pace since 2007

UK house prices have shrugged off fears of a market slowdown, rising at their fastest monthly pace since early 2007 in June.

A continued shortage in supply combined with strong demand drove prices up for a 12th consecutive month. Prices rose 1.8pc from May and were 13pc ahead of the same month last year.

The average price of a home is now £294,845, according to Halifax.

Russell Galley, managing director at Halifax, said:

The UK housing market defied any expectations of a slowdown. The supply-demand imbalance continues to be the reason house prices are rising so sharply. Demand is still strong – though activity levels have slowed to be in line with pre-Covid averages – while the stock of available properties for sale remains extremely low.

07:48 AM

Russian oil could be capped at $60 a barrel

The US and its allies are said to have discussed capping the price of Russian oil at between $40 and $60.

The range spans from what is believed to be Russia’s marginal cost of production and the price of its oil before its invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg reports.

G7 countries and the EU have already agreed to phase out Russian oil imports, but Moscow has simply ramped up supplies to other countries.

Russia is still pulling in more than $600m (£502m) a day from oil. Benchmark Brent crude is currently trading at around $100 a barrel.

07:43 AM

Putin orders businesses to help fix weapons

Good morning.

Putin is tightening his grip over businesses and workers as the Russian economy begins to falter.

The Kremlin has proposed new laws that would force private businesses to repair tanks and weapons and make new goods for the military.

It would also force "special measures" on workers, including night shifts and overtime.

The drastic move reflects Russia's difficulties as its war in Ukraine drags on and sanctions continue to hammer the economy.

Earlier this week the Kremlin unveiled £24bn of spending cuts over the next three years as Russia braces for a recession.

What happened overnight

Tokyo shares opened higher this morning, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index rising 0.7pc.

In contrast, Hong Kong stocks opened down. The Hang Seng Index dropped 1pc and the Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.07 percent, or 2.22 points, to 3,353.13.

However, the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.06pc.

