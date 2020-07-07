Fixation on Physical Wellbeing During the Pandemic Leaves People Vulnerable to Mental Health Maladies

Heinhaus Supplements Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Bring Balance for a Healthy Mind and Body.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Human history in the 21st century will be most remembered for the COVID-19 virus. There was the way of life of humans before it hit, the interregnum we find ourselves in now and then afterwards which everyone on earth is hoping and praying will be a new renaissance for society. A golden age.

The thing is, human history has recorded an astonishing lack of mental health and acuity over the centuries. Whether we liked it or not, the old tired term "new normal" has been reintroduced to the common vernacular to the detriment of all. We all know that the coronavirus will go away and be relegated to the history books. Once we are past it, will people want a new normal or a BETTER normal?

The Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign for GAMMA is an opportunity for people to live a better normal today.

That's because the list of ingredients in this nootropical supplement are remarkable and perfectly balanced in the right amounts to support brain function and health.

Everyone is encouraged to check out GAMMA, learn all about the ingredients and place an order with early bird discounts of as much as 50% off.

The Gamma brain pills crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo - https://bit.ly/2VLWX2h

The official Gamma website - https://gammabrainpills.com/

About Heinhaus Supplements

Heinhaus Supplements started their mission with three years of exploration in holistic thinking and nutrition. After many hours on research and development, they came up with a great stacking formula that will expand anyone's mental capacity for learning, motivation, focus, and drive. The founders, Marshal and Brad, practice what they preach. Every member of the Gamma team loves taking this supplement. In fact, they call it #GammaPower! That's because The gamma brain wave is the shortest and most mysterious frequency pattern connected to ultimate knowledge. To us, it's a no-brainer. We are passionate about delivering the highest quality ingredients that fuel the mind, body, and soul.

